Hubert Davis isn't on the hot seat by any stretch, but the North Carolina head coach is learning how quickly the honeymoon period can end after a deep tournament run. Having opened 2022-23 as the No. 1 team in the country, the No. 18 Tar Heels might be at risk of falling out of the Top 25 altogether after losing their third straight game Wednesday night to Indiana. The 10th-ranked Hoosiers earned a 77-65 victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO