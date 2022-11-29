Read full article on original website
Ohio State coach makes major decision about future
For several years, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head Read more... The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
Pac-12 Championship Game: Utah Wins, Knocks USC Out of CFP
Trojans QB Caleb Williams hobbled in second half by leg injury as No. 11 Utes overcome early 17-3 deficit
Bleacher Report
2022 NFL 1st-Round Draft Picks Still Working Toward Key Roles
As soon as a prospect's name is called in the NFL draft, teams, fans and media members immediately begin thinking about what impact the player might have. Sometimes, however, the rookie year is an exercise of patience. Maybe the player needs more time to adequately adapt to the speed or...
Bleacher Report
Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Knee Injury
The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines' quest for a national championship will reportedly continue without star running back Blake Corum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Corum is expected to have knee surgery that will sideline him for the remainder of the season. The junior running back suffered the injury...
Bleacher Report
Men's College Basketball Players off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23
Every season in men's college basketball, there are a bunch of breakout stars who alter the national landscape. Last year, Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray went from sixth men at their respective schools to first-team All-Americans. Walker Kessler and Tari Eason transferred out of backup roles and immediately became dominant SEC big men. All four were first-round picks in the 2022 NBA draft after averaging fewer than 7.5 points per game in 2020-21.
Bleacher Report
Michigan DT Mazi Smith Facing Felony Charge over Allegedly Carrying Concealed Weapon
Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith was charged Wednesday with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony, for an incident in October, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. The University of Michigan didn't provide a comment when questioned by VanHaaren. Smith has appeared in every game for the Wolverines this season, posting 43...
Bleacher Report
NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Schedule, Competitions for Revamped AFC vs. NFC Event
Flag football will replace the standard NFL Pro Bowl game in 2023, but it won't just be one game. It won't be two either. The NFL announced three flag football games will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of the Pro Bowl Games, a weeklong series of competitions between the AFC and NFC.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL LB Scooby Wright Auditions for WWE at IMG Academy Tryouts
Former NFL linebacker Scooby Wright III is looking to make a second career in professional wrestling. Per TMZ Sports, Wright took part in a WWE tryout at IMG Academy after receiving an invite from the promotion. TMZ noted Wright was one of more than 30 athletes who took part in...
Markkanen, Kessler help Jazz overwhelm Pacers 139-119
Lauri Markkanen had 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 139-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday night
Bleacher Report
Hunter Dickinson Criticized as Dirty Player After Michigan's Loss to No. 3 Virginia
Star Michigan center Hunter Dickinson came under fire on social media Tuesday night when an elbow to the face of Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick somehow resulted in a foul called on Shedrick. The questionable call gave Dickinson two free throws with one minute, 41 seconds remaining, and while he made...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Top Candidates to Replace OC Matt Canada in NFL Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season ranked 28th in total offense. Pittsburgh has the eighth-fewest passing yards and 12th-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not gotten the best of the offensive unit and the Steelers could be headed for...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders Denies He'll Make Decision on Colorado, Cincinnati, USF Jobs by Sunday
Deion Sanders may remain with Jackson State past Sunday after all. While Kevin O'Donnell of Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported Sanders has told recruits he will decide between coaching vacancies at Colorado, Cincinnati and USF by Sunday, Carl Reed of 247Sports reported the Pro Football Hall of Famer said "this is not true" during a phone conversation.
Bleacher Report
NFC Exec Questions If Eagles Get 'Full Return' on A.J. Brown Because of Jalen Hurts
It's hard to find fault with anything the Philadelphia Eagles have done amid building a 10-1 record this season, but at least one executive from an NFC team has questions about their ability to maximize A.J. Brown with their current quarterback. Speaking to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the anonymous executive questioned...
Bleacher Report
No. 18 UNC Called out as Overrated After 3rd Straight Loss to No. 10 Indiana
Hubert Davis isn't on the hot seat by any stretch, but the North Carolina head coach is learning how quickly the honeymoon period can end after a deep tournament run. Having opened 2022-23 as the No. 1 team in the country, the No. 18 Tar Heels might be at risk of falling out of the Top 25 altogether after losing their third straight game Wednesday night to Indiana. The 10th-ranked Hoosiers earned a 77-65 victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
