Iowa State

The Comeback

Ohio State coach makes major decision about future

For several years, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head Read more... The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Bleacher Report

2022 NFL 1st-Round Draft Picks Still Working Toward Key Roles

As soon as a prospect's name is called in the NFL draft, teams, fans and media members immediately begin thinking about what impact the player might have. Sometimes, however, the rookie year is an exercise of patience. Maybe the player needs more time to adequately adapt to the speed or...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Men's College Basketball Players off to Surprisingly Hot Starts in 2022-23

Every season in men's college basketball, there are a bunch of breakout stars who alter the national landscape. Last year, Johnny Davis and Keegan Murray went from sixth men at their respective schools to first-team All-Americans. Walker Kessler and Tari Eason transferred out of backup roles and immediately became dominant SEC big men. All four were first-round picks in the 2022 NBA draft after averaging fewer than 7.5 points per game in 2020-21.
INDIANA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Schedule, Competitions for Revamped AFC vs. NFC Event

Flag football will replace the standard NFL Pro Bowl game in 2023, but it won't just be one game. It won't be two either. The NFL announced three flag football games will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, as part of the Pro Bowl Games, a weeklong series of competitions between the AFC and NFC.
Bleacher Report

Former NFL LB Scooby Wright Auditions for WWE at IMG Academy Tryouts

Former NFL linebacker Scooby Wright III is looking to make a second career in professional wrestling. Per TMZ Sports, Wright took part in a WWE tryout at IMG Academy after receiving an invite from the promotion. TMZ noted Wright was one of more than 30 athletes who took part in...
BRADENTON, FL
Bleacher Report

Steelers' Top Candidates to Replace OC Matt Canada in NFL Offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers come into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season ranked 28th in total offense. Pittsburgh has the eighth-fewest passing yards and 12th-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not gotten the best of the offensive unit and the Steelers could be headed for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

No. 18 UNC Called out as Overrated After 3rd Straight Loss to No. 10 Indiana

Hubert Davis isn't on the hot seat by any stretch, but the North Carolina head coach is learning how quickly the honeymoon period can end after a deep tournament run. Having opened 2022-23 as the No. 1 team in the country, the No. 18 Tar Heels might be at risk of falling out of the Top 25 altogether after losing their third straight game Wednesday night to Indiana. The 10th-ranked Hoosiers earned a 77-65 victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

