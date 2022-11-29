Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snaps Buckeyes’ Biletnikoff Award finalist drought

Read full article on original website
Cedrick Hawkins National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State is expected to sign four-star safety Cedrick Hawkins during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Cedrick Hawkins. School: Cocoa High School (Florida). Position:...
Still betting Ohio State to win the national title; picks for USC and TCU; a MAC Championship best bet: Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this Friday edition of Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Tyler Shoemaker still have a lot to talk about with Ohio State football from a betting perspective, even though the Buckeyes aren’t playing this weekend. Plus, they make their usual national picks.
Ohio State football will lose Brian Hartline to the right job at the right time, and a big one is interested now
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Brian Hartline has the charisma, football savvy and teaching skills to be a very good head coach some day, and at least one program has reportedly figured that out about the Ohio State football receivers coach. Buckeye Scoop first reported Hartline is expected to interview at...
Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
What cleveland.com preseason Big Ten poll voters got right, and the many things we got wrong
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Congratulations to Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell for not falling victim to the curse of expectations. Those stars were picked as preseason offensive and defensive player of the year, respectively, in the 12th annual cleveland.com Preseason Big Ten Football Poll in July. Both were announced as the league’s top award winners on their sides of the ball earlier this week.
St. Edward vs. Springfield: OHSAA football Division I state championship live scores, updates and highlights
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
Former Ohio probation officer who used extortion to get money, pills gets 6 months in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former federal probation officer who used extortion to get money, pills and other items from people under her supervision was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison. Helwa Qasem, 45, of Bexley, also must serve three years of supervised release, with the first six months...
‘Christmas Vacation’s’ Beverly D’Angelo is back for another holiday ‘calamity’ classic in raunchy, hilarious ‘Violent Night’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Everything you want out of a Christmas movie titled “Violent Night,” the new holiday action-comedy picks up where “Bad Santa” left off and heads to the raunchy gutter with hilarious blood, splattered glee. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, the film revolves around a team...
