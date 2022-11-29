ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State football’s Marvin Harrison Jr. snaps Buckeyes’ Biletnikoff Award finalist drought

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Clemson in Miami? What happens if the Buckeyes don’t make the playoff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Oho State football’s national championship hopes are not closed, pending the results of this weekend’s Pac-12 and Big 12 championship games. If both TCU and USC win this weekend, though, they’re in. That will mean a second year out of the national championship picture for the Buckeyes. In both cases, they went into the Michigan game ranked No. 2 and in control of their own destiny.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

What cleveland.com preseason Big Ten poll voters got right, and the many things we got wrong

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Congratulations to Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell for not falling victim to the curse of expectations. Those stars were picked as preseason offensive and defensive player of the year, respectively, in the 12th annual cleveland.com Preseason Big Ten Football Poll in July. Both were announced as the league’s top award winners on their sides of the ball earlier this week.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
89K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy