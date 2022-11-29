WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour

Photo Credit: Avalon_Studio (iStock).

A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.

A snow squall warning has been activated as a result until 9:15 AM (UPDATE: Warning has been extended to 9:45 AM and could be subject to further extension), in effect for:

Southwestern Otero County

Northeastern Huerfano County

North central Las Animas County

Southeastern Pueblo County

Avoid being outside during this time. If caught in the squall while on the road, slow down and seek safety. Sudden whiteout conditions may occur.