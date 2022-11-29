ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WARNING: Large snow squall moving through southern Colorado at 30 miles per hour

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1koblj_0jRA7mPJ00
Photo Credit: Avalon_Studio (iStock).

A large snow squall has been detected moving at approximately at approximately 30 miles per hour from six miles east of Rocky Ford to 20 miles west of Walsenburg. The National Weather Service warns of intense bursts of snow and strong winds that can create extremely dangerous and cold conditions, capable of severely limiting visibility on roads. Travel during this time could be life-threatening, according to the Service.

A snow squall warning has been activated as a result until 9:15 AM (UPDATE: Warning has been extended to 9:45 AM and could be subject to further extension), in effect for:

  • Southwestern Otero County
  • Northeastern Huerfano County
  • North central Las Animas County
  • Southeastern Pueblo County

Avoid being outside during this time. If caught in the squall while on the road, slow down and seek safety. Sudden whiteout conditions may occur.

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Massive "wall of dust" moving through Colorado plains at 65 miles per hour

UPDATE: The original 'wall of dust' written about in this post has moved through the state, but another 'wall of dust' is now being reported in the area of Lincoln and Washington counties. It's moving at 35 miles per hour and a dust storm warning is in place until 3 PM. Read more about that here. According to the National Weather Service, a massive wall of dust is moving through the eastern plains of Colorado at approximately 65 miles per hour. The wall spans from...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead

Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Two inches an hour: Double-digit incoming snow means 'avalanche watch' in Colorado

Rapidly falling snow is expected in Colorado's mountains on Friday and it's going to make backcountry travel very dangerous. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), snow is expected to fall at two inches per hour or faster on Friday morning in some parts of the state, resulting in a rapid uptick of avalanche risk. The weather situation has prompted an 'avalanche watch' to be issued for the Park Range, Frying Pan Wilderness, Gore Range, Ten Mile Range, Southern Front Range, and the Northern Sawatch Mountains.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado Springs weather: 100-mph wind, 'very dangerous' travel Thursday

Colorado Springs is forecast to kick off the last month of the year with a mix of warmer temps and wind, and fire hazards, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Thursday could see a high near 51, with wind speeds reaching up to 20 mph. Gusts are expected to pick up significantly Thursday night into Friday, which could see a high near 55 and wind speeds between 20-30 mph, potentially reaching 55 mph.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Red Flag Warning for Pueblo among high winds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning, the Pueblo Fire Department announced that a Red Flag warning had been issued for Pueblo. According to the PFD, the National Weather Service issued the warning due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. The red flag warning went into effect Friday, Dec....
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

National Weather Service issues High Wind Warning

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management (PPROEM) is closely monitoring the potential for damaging winds in the Pikes Peak region Thursday evening, Dec. 1 through Friday morning, Dec. 2. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued: High Wind Warning in effect from Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. until Dec. 2 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities say that they don't expect winds to be as strong in and around the city as they likely will be near Trinidad and Walsenburg, which often gets hit hardest in such conditions. But the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is preparing for anything. "We've been meeting since The post Colorado Springs-area emergency planners prepare for upcoming strong wind event appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Visiting Colorado state parks just got a little easier for EV owners

If you're the owner of an electric vehicle, visiting Colorado's parks just got a little bit easier. According to Governor Polis, Rivian electric vehicle chargers have been installed at John Martin Reservoir, Barr Lake, Castlewood Canyon, Chatfield, and North Sterling state parks. Soon, Lake Pueblo State Park will get one, too. This brings the total number of state park Rivian charging stations to 16 across Colorado (at six state parks,...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy