Honoring National Special Education Day with Tips for Parents

Being the parent of a child with special needs can be tough. It can lead to a lot of questioning, even in your own abilities. But you’re not alone! There are plenty of things parents can do to make sure their child gets the most out of education.

Learn4Life, a network of public high schools that offer personalized learning, have developed tips for parents dealing with special education challenges:

Learn4Life has more than 20 years of experience with personalized learning programs that support students of all needs and learning styles.

“There’s no need to stigmatize students just because they don’t respond well to a traditional teaching style,” said Heather Stuve, director of special education at Learn4Life, a network of 85+ public high schools that oﬀer personalized learning. “Not all children learn in the same way. Sitting in a classroom all day is painful for many who are either lost or bored in that environment.”

Learn4Life provides extra tutoring, counseling and trains all teachers in the latest teaching programs, like Lindamood-Bell, which is renowned for its approaches to language and literacy skills at a sensory level.

December 2 is National Special Education Day, commemorating the signing of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act into law in 1975 (IDEA). IDEA granted access to children with special needs to free and quality public education. The act is the foundation for special education in the U.S. and provides flexibility with how, where and when the learning takes place.

About Learn4Life

Learn4Life is a network of nonprofit public schools that provides students personalized learning, career training and life skills. Each school is locally controlled, tuition free and gives students the flexibility and one-on-one attention they need to succeed. Serving more than 47,000 students – including full-time and intersession students – we help them prepare for a future beyond high school. For more information, please visit www.learn4life.org.

