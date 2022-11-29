Vmo Aircraft Leasing Appoints Diana Sands to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022--

Vmo Aircraft Leasing (“Vmo”), a global full-service aircraft lessor, announced today the addition of a new member to its Board of Directors, Diana Sands , who is a seasoned and well-respected industry leader, bringing an extensive executive and board leadership background.

“This leadership appointment follows a comprehensive search and selection process, reinforcing Vmo’s commitment to building a highly experienced, diverse board focused on the long-term performance and growth of the business,” says Vmo Aircraft Leasing Executive Chairman Robert Brown. “We are thrilled to welcome Diana to our board and look forward to her invaluable contribution of perspectives and insights drawing on her long history of being an inclusive and innovative leader, as we continue to focus on expanding our brand and global reach.”

Sands brings more than 30 years of business experience to her board role. She retired from the Boeing Company in 2020, where she served in an executive officer position leading a diverse team responsible for ethics and investigations, compliance risk management, internal audit, security, and internal services. Previously, she held finance executive roles, such as corporate controller, vice president investor relations, and vice president financial planning & analysis. Sands’ professional background spans multiple industries and disciplines, including six years in the C-suite. In addition to the Vmo Board role, Sands sits on the boards of SP+ and PDC Energy, Inc., and is an advisor to New Vista Acquisition Corp. She has also been dedicated to non-profit causes, currently serving as Board Chair for Start Early and a trustee of National Philanthropic Trust.

“I am pleased to be joining the Vmo team which is comprised of an experienced group of industry leaders who are focused on building lasting partnerships,” says Sands. “I look forward to working with them and my fellow board members to continue expanding the value creating services Vmo provides for customers around the world.”

The Vmo Board, which now consists of eight knowledgeable advisors, represents significant expertise from investor-facing businesses as well as aviation and aerospace enterprises. Sands will chair the Board’s Audit Committee.

Vmo Aircraft Leasing (“Vmo”) is a global commercial aircraft lessor operating through offices in Dublin, San Francisco, and Singapore. The company was launched in January 2021 by a team of aviation industry veterans and funds managed by Private Equity and Credit Groups of Ares Management Corporation. www.vmoair.com

