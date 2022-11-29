ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

German president presses N Macedonia on EU-required reforms

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5klx_0jRA4A6200

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — (AP) — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has urged North Macedonia to acknowledge the presence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority in the country, amid other actions required to speed up its European Union accession process.

Steinmeier arrived in the the capital, Skopje, Tuesday on a two-day official visit, and will then proceed to neighboring Albania.

Both Balkan countries started membership talks with the EU in July, in a process expected to last years. North Macedonia’s accession bid is being held up by a dispute with neighboring EU member Bulgaria, which can block EU expansion — a process that requires unanimous approval by member states.

The dispute focuses on history and cultural heritage. To solve it, North Macedonia has undertaken to amend its constitution to acknowledge the existence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority. But it’s unclear whether the leftist government will be able to secure the required enhanced majority in Parliament for the amendment.

Steinmeier said the constitutional amendment was “an important decision” for North Macedonia as it would ensure progress in the EU talks. "At the same time, it becomes important for North Macedonia to continue with its internal reform process,” he said at joint press conference with North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski.

Pendarovski noted that his country has been preparing for the negotiations with the EU for 17 years.

“That is the longest period of preparation of any country in the history of the European Union and we are the best-prepared candidate for membership in the history of that organization," he said.

Before the disagreement with Bulgaria emerged, Skopje settled another dispute with southern neighbor Greece that was also threatening to derail its EU candidacy.

During his visit to North Macedonia, Steinmeier will address Parliament and meet with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski. He will also visit two large German investments on Wednesday — a wind park in the southern town of Bogdanci and a factory in the central town of Kavadarci.

Germany has been North Macedonia’s biggest trading partner for years, absorbing nearly half the country's exports. About 200 German-controlled companies employ some 15,000 people in North Macedonia.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bulgarians protest reinstatement of paper election ballots

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Hundreds of people attended a street protest in Bulgaria's capital Thursday to oppose a revision of the Election Code that reinstates paper ballots, which the previous reformist government had replaced with voting machines. The We Continue the Change party and the Democratic Bulgaria...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ukraine says animals' eyes sent to some of its embassies

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Racism uproar at home threatens to eclipse royal visit to US

LONDON — (AP) — Renewed allegations of racism at Buckingham Palace threatened to overshadow Prince William’s trip to the United States after campaigners said the palace needed to acknowledge a wider problem that goes beyond one member of staff. The controversy erupted Wednesday when a Black advocate...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Macron hits New Orleans' French Quarter, meets with Musk

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Friday in Louisiana, the American state most closely aligned historically with his country, to celebrate their longstanding cultural ties and discuss energy policy and climate change. Macron met with political leaders and strolled through New Orleans' historic French...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seoul arrests ex-top security official over border killing

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea's former national security director was arrested Saturday over a suspected cover-up surrounding North Korea’s killing of a South Korean fisheries official near the rivals’ sea boundary in 2020. Suh Hoon’s arrest early Saturday came as President Yoon Suk...
Boston 25 News WFXT

EXPLAINER: Why Japan's World Cup goal was judged valid

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — The most controversial goal of the World Cup so far was scored by Japan, and it eliminated Germany. The Japanese came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 on Thursday and advance to the round of 16 on a goal that many felt went out of play before the ball went into the net. The victory also meant that four-time champion Germany, playing at the same time, was knocked out of the competition in Qatar.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar's powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn't help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team's 1-0 win over Brazil's reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Xherdan Shaqiri took off as soon as the ball hit the back of the net. It was no surprise where he was headed after scoring the first goal in Switzerland's 3-2 win over Serbia on Friday, a result that put his team into the round of 16 at the World Cup for the third tournament in a row.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Germany: Kandinsky sale on hold after Poland alleges theft

BERLIN — (AP) — A German auction house said Friday that the recent sale of a watercolor by Wassily Kandinsky has been put on hold in response to the Polish government's claim that the painting is stolen. Poland’s Ministry of Culture and National Heritage said Thursday it notified...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
135K+
Followers
144K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy