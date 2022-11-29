Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Rocky Top, Oliver Springs among recipients of Community Development Block Grants
(TN ECD press release/staff reports) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. The allocation of CDBG funds is based...
WYSH AM 1380
State: New business filings highest ever for a 3rd quarter
(Secretary of State press release) New business filings in the third quarter of 2022 were the highest for a third quarter in the 24-year history of the data being collected, according to the new Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report issued by Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office. The...
WYSH AM 1380
More on historic preservation grants in Clinton
As we reported last month, Historic Downtown Clinton—the non-profit group formed to promote the area as part of its designation as a Tennessee Main Street Community—has been awarded a $70,000 grant that will be used to make improvements on five historic properties. The Main Street Program provides training,...
WYSH AM 1380
Fantasy of Trees raises over $400K
Last week, the annual Fantasy of Trees welcomed more than 61,000 guests and raised over $400,000 towards East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s purchase of a Lifeline Ambulance. Money raised during this year’s Fantasy of Trees will go toward the purchase of a Lifeline ambulance, described by officials as a...
WYSH AM 1380
Local Sports Update: Dragons sweep XTown Showdown, Roundball Round 1; Mav football prepares to finish historic season
Clinton 53 Anderson County 50…In each team’s District 4AAA opener, the Lady Mavs largely controlled the first half of action, but in the second half, Clinton rallied to take the lead, then held off a late charge by AC to snap its two-game losing streak. Allie York paced Clinton (3-2, 1-0) with 13 points while Bailey Burroughs tallied 10, and three other Lady Dragons scored at least 8. Anderson County (2-4, 0-1) was led by the duo of Emily Mustard, who scored 17 of her 19 points in the first half, and Jaelynn Bullock, whose 19 points included 13 made free throws.
WYSH AM 1380
TDOT: Line work on I-75 could cause temporary rolling roadblocks
TDOT cautions drivers who will be traveling through Campbell County on I-75 North AND South between Mile Marker 157 and Kentucky State Line that, on Saturday, December 3rd to be alert for a possible series of temporary rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 and 11 am as utility crews perform overhead line work.
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson County holiday traditions dot the December calendar
If you will be spending the holidays in East Tennessee, and welcoming in out of town guests, make sure they take part in at least one, if not all, of Anderson County’s beloved holiday traditions. Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism division, has released a new blog highlighting some of...
WYSH AM 1380
Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville
Terry Cecil Duncan, age 71, of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence. Terry was born June 5, 1951 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Tester Duncan and Elsie Frost Duncan. Terry was of the Baptist Faith. He loved playing music and fishing. Terry was an awesome grandpa to his honorary grandson, Axton Ramsey. In addition to his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his siblings, Wanda Duncan, Teresa Duncan, and Sonny Duncan.
WYSH AM 1380
Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs
Emma Sue Williams, age 85, of Oliver Springs, passed away on November 30,2022 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Emma Sue was born December 28, 1936 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Charles Braden and Margaret Daugherty. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and enjoyed thrift store shopping, flowers, making candy, and watching deer. In addition to her parents, Emma Sue is preceded in death by her son: Hank Patterson, grandson Matthew Hank Wilson, father of her children Henion Patterson, sisters Blanche Smith, Lula Mae Cox, Inez Braden, Charlotte Braden, and brothers Cleve, Lester, and Charles Ed Braden.
WYSH AM 1380
ORPL announces holiday schedule changes, renovation projects
(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library will be closed for the Christmas holidays from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, and for the New Year’s holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. During the time around the holidays, the library will be preparing for some much-needed renovations. The...
WYSH AM 1380
Russell Eugene Rhea, age 62, of Clinton
Russell Eugene Rhea, age 62, of Clinton, TN, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 29th, 2022. Russell was a member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church here in Clinton. He was a family man who enjoyed being outdoors. In his free time, Russell loved to watch UT Sports, listen to music, hike, and go kayaking. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
WYSH AM 1380
OR Senior Center Holiday Reception Dec. 9
(OR Senior Center press release) The Oak Ridge Senior Center will host a Holiday Reception for area senior citizens on Friday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center gymnasium at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike. Come join us for a light box lunch consisting of chips,...
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Deer extremely active during hunting, mating seasons
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are asking drivers to be extra careful on state roads over next couple of months, which is deer mating season. The months of November and December carry a higher risk of crashes caused by deer due to factors like deer mating and hunting season.
WYSH AM 1380
Oak Ridge announces closure of indoor pool for resurfacing of pool deck
(OR Recreation & Parks) The Oak Ridge Indoor Swimming Pool will close on Monday, Dec. 12 through at least January 2023 for resurfacing. An exact reopening date cannot be set at this time due to the uncertainty that comes with construction and delays in product delivery. “The indoor pool opened...
WYSH AM 1380
Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City
Bobbie Lee Coday, age 91 of Lake City passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN. She was born February 16, 1931 in Devonia, TN to the late Charlie and Hazel White Phillips. Bobbie was a long time member of the Clinch River Baptist Church. She loved sewing and reading. Bobbie was a former member of WMU and the Home Demonstration Club. In addition to her parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband, Jennings “Jay” Coday.
WYSH AM 1380
GSMNP announces single-lane closures for tree work
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Richmond Tree Experts will implement temporary, single-lane road closures along the Bypass for tree removal Monday, December 5 through Thursday, December 8. The Bypass, between the Spur and U.S. Route 441, will remain open but motorists should expect delays.
