WYSH AM 1380
Rocky Top, Oliver Springs among recipients of Community Development Block Grants
(TN ECD press release/staff reports) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter recently approved $27.3 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist communities with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives. The allocation of CDBG funds is based...
WYSH AM 1380
GSMNP announces single-lane closures for tree work
(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Richmond Tree Experts will implement temporary, single-lane road closures along the Bypass for tree removal Monday, December 5 through Thursday, December 8. The Bypass, between the Spur and U.S. Route 441, will remain open but motorists should expect delays.
