Tennessee Titans vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?

The Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 11 a.m. MST on Fox.

The Eagles are a 5.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Eagles 30, Titans 24

Jeremy Cluff writes: "This game could be very intriguing and very close. We have to go with the home team, who continues to find ways to get the job done."

Bookies.com : Take the Titans with the points vs. Eagles

Bill Speros writes: "This line is overinflated. The Titans have covered in eight of nine games, and have won four straight outright as an underdog against NFC teams."

ESPN : Eagles have a 70.4% chance to win the Week 13 game

The site gives the Titans a 29.3% chance to get the victory.

Fan Duel : Go with the Eagles to cover vs. Titans

Tyler Maher writes: "The Eagles have outscored opponents by an average of eight points per game, so bet on them to cover the 6.5-point spread at home here."

How to watch: NFL Week 13 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime : Eagles 22.3, Titans 9

The site's formula predicts that the Eagles will win the Week 13 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Eagles will cover vs. Titans

It writes: "So here we have a Titans team that’s played a lot of top competition, but struggled mightily against them going up against an Eagles teams that’s been good against the very few teams over .500 they’ve played. The Titans have a unique opportunity to get a statement win. It’s not going to be easy though, as the Eagles are 9 th in scoring and 2 nd in yards allowed. That elite defense combined with the Titans one dimensional offense gives Philly the clear advantage here."

