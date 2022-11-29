The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule .

Which team will win the game?

Check out these NFL Week 13 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 2:05 p.m. MST on Fox.

The Seahawks are an 8-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic : Seahawks 28, Rams 17

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The Seahawks can't afford a third-straight loss if it wants to have a chance at the postseason. They won't lose to the short-handed Rams."

Bookies.com : Take the Seahawks to cover vs. Rams

Bill Speros writes: "The Rams have also failed to cover as an underdog in five straight tries. The Seahawks lost two in a row around their bye, including a stunner at home in overtime to the Las Vegas Raiders. This one has the potential to be a get-right game for the Seahawks, especially with a friendly “road” crowd at SoFi."

ESPN : Seahawks have a 50.4% chance to win the Week 13 game

The site gives the Rams a 48.9% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings : Go with the Seahawks to cover vs. Rams

It writes: "The Rams are flailing without Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. They haven’t won a game since October 16, and they simply won’t be able to put up the points needed to compete with this high-powered Seattle offense. Seahawks should be able to cover this spread in Los Angeles."

Sports Betting Dime : Seahawks 24.3, Rams 15.6

The site's formula predicts that the Seahawks will win the Week 13 NFL game.

OddsChecker : Seahawks will cover vs. Rams

It writes: "This one is hard to pick. Seattle is in freefall and has a history of playing down to their opponent’s level, but the Rams are arguably the worst team in the NFL without Matt Stafford. The deciding factor here though is the Rams struggle at home and the Seahawks are a good road team. So, edge Seattle."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 13 game?