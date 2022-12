Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency returns to Resorts World Theatre in June. On the one-year anniversary of the debut of Carrie Underwood’s hit production, Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre, the 8x Grammy Award winning superstar has announced that her much-anticipated return will commence on June 21, 2023. Eighteen new show dates have been announced for the exclusive Las Vegas production, produced by Concerts West/ AEG Presents.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO