ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linwood, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cat Country 107.3

Enjoy A Professional-Quality Light Show In Dennis Township, NJ, This Holiday Season

There always something fun to check out in South Jersey around Christmastime. If you think about it, we're lucky to live where we do. South Jerseyans are privileged to call this area home especially this time of year. People get so invested into the holidays that it's hard to find anyone without at least some holiday spirit. Some people take holiday spirit to the next level.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Entire block up for sale in Jersey Shore town

Ever dream of owning an entire block at the Jersey Shore? Well, there’s an opportunity to do just that — at least for the rarified few who can afford a full block site in one of the most expensive zip codes in New Jersey. The Princeton and Whitebrier...
AVALON, NJ
Daily Voice

Portnoy Solves Pizza Rivalry At Burlington County Flea Market

A pizza rivalry at either end of a flea market was uncovered by Dave Portnoy's One Bite reviews in Burlington County. First, the reviewer from Barstool Sports tried a bite of Kate & Al's Pizza Pies. It was a cold slice of tomato pizza which he tried while marveling at their 65-year-old storefront sign. "That sign is awesome," he said, before rating the slice as 7.4. If it was hot, it'd get a 7.7, Portnoy said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave returns for second year in New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) --The holiday spirit will be filling Main Street in downtown Vineland.An Olde Fashioned Christmas on The Ave returns this weekend.The tree lighting and ribbon cutting will be on Friday at City Hall at 5 p.m. on Wood St."Well, you're gonna have the holiday treat of your life," Russell Swanson, executive director of the Vineland Downtown Improvement District said. "We're gonna start with the lighting of our Christmas tree, we're gonna have free charlie rockets, Santa Claus is gonna be all over town this weekend. We have street vendors outside, we have all kinds of activities for kids...
VINELAND, NJ
94.3 The Point

New luxury hotel coming to Ocean City, NJ

An historic bank building in Ocean City could be converted to a luxury boutique hotel. The seven-story Crown Bank building sits mostly vacant on the corner of Asbury Avenue and 8th Street. The building owner filed for bankruptcy last year. NJ.com reports the luxury resort brand Icona is expected to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Former Jersey Shore Bank To Possibly Turn Into Luxury Hotel

A former bank located in a Jersey Shore town might be the site of a new luxury hotel. Per NJ Advance Media, Icona, a high-end resort developer, has its eyes set on a former historic bank located in Ocean County. The luxury hotel chain is reportedly looking to develop a boutique hotel pending a $6.5 million deal.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Pass the Syrup! The Best Pancakes in Ocean County, NJ Chosen By You

A short stack, flap jacks, or silver dollars, does it really matter? Pancakes are a favorite at any time of the day, not just for breakfast. Pancakes are not just for breakfast anymore. Lots of listeners wrote us and told us they love pancakes for dinner while giving us their favorite pancake place in Ocean County. It's no surprise where the "best" pancakes are in Ocean County.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping

One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Police in Egg Harbor Township, NJ Ask Shoppers to Be on High Alert After Recent Thefts

After a series what police are calling 'distraction thefts', shoppers frequenting the EHT ShopRite are being asked to be on high alert. In these 'distraction thefts', victims have reported a suspect approaching them speaking in a foreign language while they or another suspect steals their wallet or handbag, according to Egg Harbor Township Police Department.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Sale of Ice Cream in North Wildwood up for bidding!

According to the City of North Wildwood City Council agenda on November 15th, 2022 the sale of ice cream on the beach will go out to bid. According to the agenda:. The award of the concession contract will be made to the. highest responsible bidder therefor, after advertisement of the...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Cat Country 107.3

Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy