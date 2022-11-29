ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Arrest Warrant Issued For Antonio Brown

An arrest warrant has been issued for former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown in relation to a domestic dispute with the mother of his child, FOX 13 News' Kevin O'Donnell reports. "Have confirmation that a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Antonio Brown in Tampa for multiple domestic...
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Report: "GMA's" Amy Robach, TJ Holmes Dumped Spouses For Each Other

Magnetic “Good Morning America” anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been together on-air for two years now. But now it appears that the pair are together off-air as well- even while married to others. The "Daily Mail" has published a series of pics that follows Robach and Holmes to multiple rendezvous all around New York City and, two weeks before Thanksgiving, a romantic cabin getaway in Upstate New York.
iheart.com

TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dies At 21 After Mysterious Final Post

A TikTok star with nearly one million followers has died at the age of 21. Canadian Megha Thakur passed away "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to a post from her parents on her Instagram. The news comes just days after Thakur shared a video on TikTok of herself walking the streets...
iheart.com

Video Shows Girl Crying Over Joe Burrow, Bengals After Dental Procedure

A Cincinnati Bengals fan has gone viral for her tearful post-dental procedure rant about the team, specifically quarterback Joe Burrow and injured stars Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Mixon. Haven Wolfe shared a video of herself captured last week prior to the Bengals' 20-16 road win against the Tennessee Titans in...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Tom Brady Could Return To New England Patriots: Report

Tom Brady could return to the New England Patriots, according to a new report by the Athletic's Jeff Howe (subscription needed). NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted a passage from Howe's article published on Wednesday (November 30) in which he acknowledges a possible scenario for Brady returning to the franchise he spent his first 20 NFL seasons with.
iheart.com

Tom Brady Going Back To The Patriots Makes Sense

Today on The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon, Jason and Mike react to a report that discusses a potential return for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady to the New England Patriots. Despite there being many other options for Brady outside of New England, the guys tell you why Brady coming home to where it all started makes sense.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy