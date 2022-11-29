Magnetic “Good Morning America” anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have been together on-air for two years now. But now it appears that the pair are together off-air as well- even while married to others. The "Daily Mail" has published a series of pics that follows Robach and Holmes to multiple rendezvous all around New York City and, two weeks before Thanksgiving, a romantic cabin getaway in Upstate New York.

1 DAY AGO