A 15-year-old runner and wrestler who’s named after his two grandfathers, Bennett won his first Seashore Striders 5K Nov. 27 at the 19th annual Sea Colony Turkey Trot, exploding at the start like it was open season on turkeys and never looking back to run a personal best of 18:14. Hunter Bondorant, 24, of Selbyville was second in 18:36. Bennett is a freshman at Sussex Tech. The Ravens’ No. 1 ran 18:42 at the Henlopen Conference cross country championships, which was good for 19th place. Bennett ran 18:28 in the Division I Delaware state championship race. But enough about running; it’s wrestling season. Bennett wrestled last year for Laurel Middle at 145 pounds and is now in the Sussex Tech lineup for coach Scott Layfield at 144 pounds. The Ravens will open the dual-meet season Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Cape, the two-time Division I state champion. “Stepping up and wrestling high school kids is going to be tough,” Bennett said. But at least he’ll have both grandfathers out there on the mat with him.

DOVER, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO