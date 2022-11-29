ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

gordonramsayclub.com

Creamy Baileys Chocolate Dream Fudge

Creamy Baileys chocolate fudge is so easy to prepare and delicious! This chocolatey liqueur fudge makes a sweet gift! It will take you around 15 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes to cook. Ingredients:. 20 ounces’ milk chocolate, roughly chopped. 1 teaspoon cocoa powder. 14 ounces (1 can)...
BHG

Christmas Twist Cookies

The twist on these slice-and-bake cookies is a decorating technique that's all in the dough. Our Test Kitchen's simple instructions will walk you through the process step-by-step for perfect results. Colorful sugar is the finishing touch for festive sparkle. For cookies on demand, keep a couple of dough logs in...
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Pie (5-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter pie is always a great idea when you want to eat something sweet or surprise your family of friends with a nice, creamy dessert. The best part is it just take 5 minutes to prepare it – seriously! As a peanut butter lover – this is my ideal treat – creamy and easy to make!
butterwithasideofbread.com

OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY

Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
princesspinkygirl.com

Melted Snowman Oreo Balls

Melted Snowman Oreo Balls is a super easy way to build edible snowmen out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, vanilla frosting, almond bark, and candy instead of snow. These no-bake Christmas Oreo truffles create the cutest cold weather figures that celebrate the holiday season and are perfect for your Christmas cookie exchange!
Thrillist

You Can Get a Free Frosty at Wendy's Every Friday for the Next 7 Weeks

As far as fast food is concerned, Wendy’s may have launched that most desirable holiday menu item this month. The chain said farewell to the Strawberry Frosty to welcome the seasonally appropriate Peppermint Frosty. Since we are talking about Wendy’s, there are deals involved as well. From November 21...
GOBankingRates

10 Foods You Should Never Buy on Sale

Everyone loves a sale. Who among us hasn't browsed through the clearance rack at Target to check out the reduced-price T-shirts or at The Home Depot to look at the assorted stuff we just might need...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Popculture

Christmas Candy Recalled

A slight damper is being put on that holiday cheer. As people begin their holiday shopping, finding that extra something special to put under the Christmas tree just got a little more difficult for consumers in one corner of the globe as a new recall just hit the market. Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in the presence of undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol.
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.

