2023 St. Rita DB Johnny Schmitt commits to Illini as preferred walk-on: 'I just couldn’t pass it up'
Johnny Schmitt finally relented. The St. Rita senior safety said he “fell in love at first site with Illinois” during a spring visit, and with his St. Rita teammate Pat Farrell consistently his ear about the Illini, Schmitt on Friday decided it was time. Schmitt, a two-star Class...
Quick hits: No. 16 Illini comeback falls short in B1G-opening 71-66 loss at No. 22 Maryland
Brad Underwood has accomplished a lot in the Big Ten during his five seasons as Big Ten coach. But one thing he still hasn’t accomplished? A win at Maryland. Underwood fell to 0-3 at Xfinity Center in College Park as No. 22 Maryland defeated No. 16 Illinois 71-66 in Friday's Big Ten opener.
Point spread, TV, tipoff time and preview: No. 22 Maryland faces first ranked test vs No. 16 Illinois
The overnight sensation that is the Maryland basketball team and first-year coach Kevin Willard faces its biggest test tonight, when No. 16 Illinois visits Xfinity Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on BTN. The Terps (7-0) have overwhelmed everyone they've faced so far, winning their games by an average...
