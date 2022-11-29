Read full article on original website
Point spread, TV, tipoff time and preview: No. 22 Maryland faces first ranked test vs No. 16 Illinois
The overnight sensation that is the Maryland basketball team and first-year coach Kevin Willard faces its biggest test tonight, when No. 16 Illinois visits Xfinity Center. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on BTN. The Terps (7-0) have overwhelmed everyone they've faced so far, winning their games by an average...
