Charleston County, SC

live5news.com

Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Forklift maker’s $40M expansion to bring 450 new jobs to Dorchester Co.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An industrial truck maker announced plans to expand operations at its Summerville facility. KION North America’s $40 million expansion is expected to bring approximately 450 jobs to the West 5th Street facility. The expansion will increase the manufacturing of core components such as forklift masts...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Industrial truck manufacturer expanding in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A world leader in industrial truck manufacturing is expanding operations in Dorchester County bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area. KION North America, headquartered in Summerville, plans to “reshore the manufacturing of core components including forklift masts” and add assembly lines for the installation of crane systems, automated weld systems, […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

450 new jobs coming to Dorchester County

Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society. A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested. College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. Media briefing on Johns Island fire. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC still working to address payroll issues for some employees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is still working to address problems impacting payroll for many employees. Several people working in various capacities for MUSC tell News 2 they have not received their full paycheck amount since October when the hospital transitioned to a new payroll management platform. A spokesperson […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Additional Shem Creek Boat Landing parking excites local business owners

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With the city purchasing a new plot of land near the Shem Creek Boat Landing, nearby businesses owners hope the additional parking will help traffic. The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission spent $1.9 million on a 0.53-acre property that will extend parking. Many popular...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Envirosep Expansion to Create Approximately 100 Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Full-service engineering and manufacturing firm Envirosep announced...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

Power restored after outage left 5,500 offline in Dorchester County

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says electricity is back on for thousands of its customers in the Summerville and Knightsville areas of Dorchester County. The larger of the two outages, centered in the Knightsville area, was reported before 1:30 p.m. and affected a total of 4,913 customers. Though initial estimates showed power was due to be restored by 4 p.m., the outage was resolved before 3:30 p.m.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Media briefing on Johns Island fire

College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts of dealing with a cold at home. Crews respond to fire at Johns Island apartment complex. Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville. Lavel Davis Jr. laid...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Summerville power outage affects thousands on Thursday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 19,000 Dominion Energy customers were impacted during a Thursday afternoon power outage in Summerville. Officials with Dominion Energy said a large portion of Summerville was without power for about an hour Thursday but noted that electricity has since been restored. The outage occurred between...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Photos: MPPD searching for accused bank robber

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is responding to a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Mount Pleasant. According to MPPD, officers responded to the Truist Bank at 2692 Highway 17 around 2:45 p.m. Officers said that a man who claimed to have a bomb walked...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Long-Time Charleston Real Estate Agents Open Their Own Brokerage

Long-time real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas have opened their own brokerage, 32 South Properties. They will serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and the greater Charleston community in buying and selling real estate. The two have been in real estate in Charleston since 2007. Tim Haas will serve as...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley Co. man dies in crash with school bus

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday morning crash that involves a Georgetown County school bus. It happened at 8:45 a.m. outside of Georgetown on US 17A. A 2018 Thomas Built school bus carrying 22 students and five adults slowed for a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC

