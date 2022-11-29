Read full article on original website
Related
live5news.com
Manufacturer bringing new jobs to Charleston County in $14M investment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family-owned steel and metal manufacturer has announced plans to expand its operations in Charleston County. Metal Trades, Inc., located on Highway 165 in Meggett, will construct a new facility on its existing campus in a $14.4 million investment. “Metal Trades, Inc. is excited for the...
live5news.com
Forklift maker’s $40M expansion to bring 450 new jobs to Dorchester Co.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An industrial truck maker announced plans to expand operations at its Summerville facility. KION North America’s $40 million expansion is expected to bring approximately 450 jobs to the West 5th Street facility. The expansion will increase the manufacturing of core components such as forklift masts...
Industrial truck manufacturer expanding in Dorchester County
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A world leader in industrial truck manufacturing is expanding operations in Dorchester County bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area. KION North America, headquartered in Summerville, plans to “reshore the manufacturing of core components including forklift masts” and add assembly lines for the installation of crane systems, automated weld systems, […]
counton2.com
450 new jobs coming to Dorchester County
Piggie Stardust returns to Charleston Animal Society. A stolen pot-bellied pig has been found safe and the man accused of stealing her was arrested. College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. Media briefing on Johns Island fire. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts...
German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. could spend over $100M to land record-breaking $3.5B investment
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A record-breaking investment could soon be coming to Berkeley County, but the county may need to pay over $100 million for roadway improvements as part of the agreement. A potential agreement between Berkeley County and a company identified as Project Drift passed second reading with...
MUSC still working to address payroll issues for some employees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is still working to address problems impacting payroll for many employees. Several people working in various capacities for MUSC tell News 2 they have not received their full paycheck amount since October when the hospital transitioned to a new payroll management platform. A spokesperson […]
live5news.com
Additional Shem Creek Boat Landing parking excites local business owners
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - With the city purchasing a new plot of land near the Shem Creek Boat Landing, nearby businesses owners hope the additional parking will help traffic. The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission spent $1.9 million on a 0.53-acre property that will extend parking. Many popular...
live5news.com
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Envirosep Expansion to Create Approximately 100 Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Full-service engineering and manufacturing firm Envirosep announced...
live5news.com
Power restored after outage left 5,500 offline in Dorchester County
KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says electricity is back on for thousands of its customers in the Summerville and Knightsville areas of Dorchester County. The larger of the two outages, centered in the Knightsville area, was reported before 1:30 p.m. and affected a total of 4,913 customers. Though initial estimates showed power was due to be restored by 4 p.m., the outage was resolved before 3:30 p.m.
counton2.com
Media briefing on Johns Island fire
College of Charleston Cougar Night Lights 2022 (6:00 …. Breaking News: Apartment complex under construction …. 2YH: Do’s and don’ts of dealing with a cold at home. Crews respond to fire at Johns Island apartment complex. Lavel Davis Jr. laid to rest in Ridgeville. Lavel Davis Jr. laid...
counton2.com
Summerville power outage affects thousands on Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 19,000 Dominion Energy customers were impacted during a Thursday afternoon power outage in Summerville. Officials with Dominion Energy said a large portion of Summerville was without power for about an hour Thursday but noted that electricity has since been restored. The outage occurred between...
counton2.com
Photos: MPPD searching for accused bank robber
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) is responding to a Friday afternoon bank robbery in Mount Pleasant. According to MPPD, officers responded to the Truist Bank at 2692 Highway 17 around 2:45 p.m. Officers said that a man who claimed to have a bomb walked...
WMBF
North Charleston man being extradited back to Dillon County after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant identified the suspect as Ricky Norris from North Charleston. Norris was found about eight...
crbjbizwire.com
Long-Time Charleston Real Estate Agents Open Their Own Brokerage
Long-time real estate agents Terry and Tim Haas have opened their own brokerage, 32 South Properties. They will serve Daniel Island, Mount Pleasant and the greater Charleston community in buying and selling real estate. The two have been in real estate in Charleston since 2007. Tim Haas will serve as...
Road closures announced ahead of North Charleston Christmas parade
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival. Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3. The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe: […]
live5news.com
Berkeley Co. man dies in crash with school bus
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Friday morning crash that involves a Georgetown County school bus. It happened at 8:45 a.m. outside of Georgetown on US 17A. A 2018 Thomas Built school bus carrying 22 students and five adults slowed for a...
live5news.com
Governor’s office receives Berkeley County petition with more than 2,500 signatures
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County community members created a petition to the governor asking him to appoint the inspector general to look into the legality of the school board’s actions at the Nov. 15 meeting. Pastor Tory Liferidge of Grace Church started the online petition just a...
abcnews4.com
1 dead after vehicle hits school bus with 23 students in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has died after a crash involving a school bus Friday morning in Georgetown County. A 58-year-old man from Moncks Corner died from multiple body trauma at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The name will be released...
Comments / 0