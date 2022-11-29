KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dominion Energy says electricity is back on for thousands of its customers in the Summerville and Knightsville areas of Dorchester County. The larger of the two outages, centered in the Knightsville area, was reported before 1:30 p.m. and affected a total of 4,913 customers. Though initial estimates showed power was due to be restored by 4 p.m., the outage was resolved before 3:30 p.m.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO