Writer-director Joanna Hogg’s newest film, The Eternal Daughter, is a Gothic-inspired ghost story set in a fog-shrouded Welsh hotel. But its real spooks are the spectral conversations between a pair of weekend travellers, a convalescent mother and her fastidious middle-aged daughter, who are attempting to mend some unspoken estrangement that has curdled into stifling politesse. Written in the aftermath of Hogg’s successful 1980s bildungsroman The Souvenir (2019) and sequel The Souvenir: Part II (2021), The Eternal Daughter follows the same mother and daughter protagonists, Julie and Rosalind Hart (originally played by real-life relations Honor Swinton Byrne and Tilda Swinton), some 30 years later. More a coda to The Souvenir(s) than the third instalment of a trilogy, the new film dips briefly into the lives of the two women (now played by Swinton in a dual role) and forms a sort of psychoanalytic miniature, not unlike the Gothic short stories of Henry James, E.T.A. Hoffmann, and Elizabeth Gaskell.

