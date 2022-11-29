Read full article on original website
Vogue
The Hauntings Of Tilda Swinton And Joanna Hogg
Writer-director Joanna Hogg’s newest film, The Eternal Daughter, is a Gothic-inspired ghost story set in a fog-shrouded Welsh hotel. But its real spooks are the spectral conversations between a pair of weekend travellers, a convalescent mother and her fastidious middle-aged daughter, who are attempting to mend some unspoken estrangement that has curdled into stifling politesse. Written in the aftermath of Hogg’s successful 1980s bildungsroman The Souvenir (2019) and sequel The Souvenir: Part II (2021), The Eternal Daughter follows the same mother and daughter protagonists, Julie and Rosalind Hart (originally played by real-life relations Honor Swinton Byrne and Tilda Swinton), some 30 years later. More a coda to The Souvenir(s) than the third instalment of a trilogy, the new film dips briefly into the lives of the two women (now played by Swinton in a dual role) and forms a sort of psychoanalytic miniature, not unlike the Gothic short stories of Henry James, E.T.A. Hoffmann, and Elizabeth Gaskell.
Vogue
The First Trailer For The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex’s Netflix Series Gives A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Their Romance
After months of speculation that Harry & Meghan would be pushed back following the Queen’s death, Netflix has released the first trailer for the docuseries, and it seems the Liz Garbus-led project will give a more in-depth look at the couple’s personal life than ever before. While the...
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
buzzfeednews.com
John Krasinski’s Kids Think Emily Blunt Married Him “Out Of Charity” Because They're Convinced He Works In An Office
For any child, understanding what your parents do for a living can be a little tricky — no less for kids whose parents’ jobs involve being super famous. And it sounds like John Krasinski is learning this the hard way, explaining during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that his kids are having a difficult time coming to terms with his job as an actor.
Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her
I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Vogue
Priyanka Chopra’s Pre-Raphaelite Waves Are Trending Right Now
It’s been a minute since Priyanka Chopra debuted her ultra-long mermaid hair at the start of autumn – having had a mid-length style for years, it was a fresh new look for the actor. The good thing about having longer hair is there’s more of it to play with, and Chopra did just that to walk the red carpet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night, where she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Vogue
We All Want Harry And Meghan’s Netflix Docuseries, But Do We Need It?
The new trailer for Harry & Meghan, director Liz Garbus’s long rumoured and now confirmed Netflix docuseries, opens with delicate piano music and a question. A voice asks the royal couple: “Why did you want to make this documentary?”. Even for me – a royals writer with a...
Vogue
Selena’s Coat Is From An Affordable French-Girl Favourite
Selena Gomez is on the promo trail for her Apple+ documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, which offers fans a rare insight into her life off-stage, and is a deeply personal project for the former Disney star. (“It’s very vulnerable,” she told Vogue. “To be honest, it can be a little uncomfortable even watching some of it.”)
Vogue
Sienna Miller’s Snow Boots Are Bolder Than Her Uggs
She of ortho footwear fame, Sienna Miller, has side-stepped her fluffy Rag & Bone sandals and kicked off her Birkenstock Bostons in favour of a new pair of comfy-luxe winter warmers. So long boho Chloé boots! Bye ugly-cool Uggs! This winter, it’s all about Chanel’s alpine pull-ons for this eclectic dresser.
Vogue
British Vogue And Dries Van Noten Hosted An Intimate Dinner In Celebration Of Its New Fragrance Collection
Inside the new Belvedere Restaurant in London’s Holland Park, British Vogue’s European beauty and wellness director, Jessica Diner, and deputy director, Global Fashion Network, Laura Ingham, hosted an intimate dinner with Dries Van Noten in celebration of its new Impossible Combinations fragrance collection. Event designer Alice Wilkes transformed...
Vogue
Dua Lipa Wears Bottega Veneta’s Most Popular Bag
Dua Lipa stepped out in New York City wearing a pavement-ready cosy look. The pop star wore a New York Yankees baseball cap, a leather jacket on top of a lime-green hoodie, and a pair of artfully baggy striped trousers with white sneakers. As for her bag, she didn’t go the anonymous, anti-It bag route, opting instead for one of the most recognisable purses in the industry right now: a Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in a cheerful robin’s egg-blue.
