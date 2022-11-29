ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

This $6M Waterfront Gated Estate in Charlotte, NC Features Light Filled Open Spaces, Wood/stone and Custom Details Throughout

The Estate in Charlotte is a luxurious home architecturally designed and crafted by Arcadia Custom Homes now available for sale. This home located at 9235 Sweetleaf Pl, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 17,135 square feet of living spaces. Call Ben Bowen (704-572-6070) – Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in November 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
secretcharlotte.co

A Brand New Food Hall With 12 Unique Food Vendors Is Opening Up In Charlotte

We’re hoping the vendors will be revealed soon. Lintmen’s, an adaptive-reuse project is looking to be Charlotte’s newest cultural hub with the opening of a second food market (after Optimist Hall), opening sometime in 2023. Lintmen’s, which straddles the unique neighborhoods of NoDa, Village Heights, and Optimist Park is also located on the XCLT and the Light Rail, making it a prime spot to easily get to in the city.
WCNC

NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
country1037fm.com

Most Popular Type of Beer in North and South Carolina

Do you enjoy a good beer? From opening a cold one to drinking from the tap, beer can be some of the go-to drinks for a lot of people. Beer drinkers tend to have a very specific taste when it comes to the beer they like. They like what they like and they certainly don’t like, what they don’t like. In a recent report, Shane Co. went on to determine the most popular type of beer in every state.
progressivegrocer.com

Food Rocket Launches in North Carolina at Circle K

Quick-delivery platform Food Rocket has arrived in Charlotte, N.C., with the launch of its operations at two area Circle K stores. Through its app, Food Rocket offers up to 7,000 SKUs, with an emphasis on grocery and convenience products – Circle K’s breakfast sandwiches, tacos, burgers, pizza, coffee, snacks and bakery products – as well as hundreds of cold beverages, top-selling beers and nicotine products, local favorites, and more. All orders will go out from two micro-fulfillment centers measuring between 170 and 500 square feet at the Circle K locations on 8505 South Tryon Street and 8008 Harris Station Boulevard.
WFAE

Do we need a new bridge across the Catawba River?

If you’re in Mecklenburg County and want to head west — to Gastonia or Shelby, or to the mountains — you have limited options. The Catawba River is in your way. There are just four bridges connecting Mecklenburg and Gaston counties, and none along a 10-mile stretch between Wilkinson Boulevard (U.S. 74) and the Buster Boyd Bridge at the Mecklenburg/South Carolina line.
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 28

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 18-24: Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 98 Hardees, 14101 Statesville Road – 98.5. Lancaster’s BBQ, 9230 Beatties Ford Road – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W. Catawba Ave....
Queen City News

Crash cleared on I-85 South at Graham St in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused delays on southbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Friday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. near Exit 40. Two of five lanes were initially closed. All lanes have since reopened. One person suffered […]
WBTV

10 ways to save on your energy bill this winter in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - It will be more expensive to heat your home this winter. Yes, but: There are ways you can save on your bill and assistance with paying your bill to alleviate the financial burden. Why it matters: Americans are already grappling with historic inflation that’s made everything...
wccbcharlotte.com

New Study Reveals Four-Day Workweeks Benefit Employees & Employers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The verdict is in, and according to a global trial, a four-day workweeks is good for business. For the last six months, 33 companies and more than 900 employees participated in that trial. Most of the companies who participated in the experiment rated their overall experience a 9 out of 10. Workers were equally positive about the trial, reporting lower levels of stress, burnout, and improvements in physical and mental health.
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
WSOC Charlotte

Realtor.com makes predictions for US, Charlotte housing markets in 2023

CHARLOTTE — Momentum in the housing market has waned in the latter half of 2022, with rising interest rates and high inflation taking a toll. So what’s in store for 2023?. Realtor.com released its annual forecast Wednesday morning, predicting that U.S. homebuyers will continue to grapple with affordability challenges next year but will face less competition as more properties come on the market.
