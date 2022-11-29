ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Top, TN

wvlt.tv

49th annual WIVK Christmas parade brings heavy traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 49th annual WIVK Christmas parade is back in Knoxville Friday, bringing traffic delays with it. City officials said eastbound lanes on Howard Baker Jr. Ave. would be closed from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Hill Ave. and Hall of Fame Dr. The city will also close parking spaces on Gay Street from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Gatlinburg prepares for Christmas parade

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade on Friday. The parade is set to step-off at 7:30 p.m. on the Parkway in Gatlinburg. Many people arrived early to pick their spot on the sidewalk along the parade route...
GATLINBURG, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Anderson County holiday traditions dot the December calendar

If you will be spending the holidays in East Tennessee, and welcoming in out of town guests, make sure they take part in at least one, if not all, of Anderson County’s beloved holiday traditions. Adventure Anderson, the county’s tourism division, has released a new blog highlighting some of...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
indherald.com

Parade delayed until Sunday at 3 p.m. due to threat of rain

ONEIDA | For just the third time in the past 20 years, Scott County’s Christmas parade will be on Sunday. The Scott County Chamber of Commerce announced Friday afternoon that it is implementing its inclement weather plan for the weekend parade, meaning the parade will be bumped back to Sunday at 3 p.m.
SCOTT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Many Christmas parades for you to Find Your Fun this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year and many cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades this weekend! Here are some parades big and small for you and the family to Find Your Fun. Thursday, Dec. 1:. Lenior City’s Christmas parade kicks off on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

ORPL announces holiday schedule changes, renovation projects

(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library will be closed for the Christmas holidays from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, and for the New Year’s holiday from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2. During the time around the holidays, the library will be preparing for some much-needed renovations. The...
OAK RIDGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Mesa honored as Christmas Parade Grand Marshal

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A reception was held last evening at 7:00 at the LaFollette Church of God to honor this year’s Christmas Parade Grand Marshal Manuel Mesa. Mesa was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshal because of his many efforts to give back to Campbell County through arts and culture programs. When choosing a Grand Marshal, the Parade committee looks “for those who give back to the community, making it better than they found it.”
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Temporary road closures planned in the Smokies next week along Parkway Bypass

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said the tree removal crews will be closing lanes along the Parkway Bypass near Gatlinburg next week. The work will be along the Bypass from Monday, Dec. 5 until Thursday, Dec. 8. The Bypass will still be open between the Spur and Route 441, but park officials said that drivers should expect some delays.
GATLINBURG, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Fantasy of Trees raises over $400K

Last week, the annual Fantasy of Trees welcomed more than 61,000 guests and raised over $400,000 towards East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s purchase of a Lifeline Ambulance. Money raised during this year’s Fantasy of Trees will go toward the purchase of a Lifeline ambulance, described by officials as a...
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: Deer extremely active during hunting, mating seasons

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are asking drivers to be extra careful on state roads over next couple of months, which is deer mating season. The months of November and December carry a higher risk of crashes caused by deer due to factors like deer mating and hunting season.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

MPD: 62-year-old man missing since early November

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Morristown Police are searching for 62-year-old Doyel Glenn Cockrell, according to MPD. Cockrell's family reported that they have not seen or heard from him since Nov. 7. He was last seen at New Buds Bar in White Pine, TN. He is a white male, 6 feet...
MORRISTOWN, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Lees Fusion Cafe in Pigeon Forge

Lees Fusion Cafe has been serving up the best Asian food since 2006. Located on the ground floor of the Grand Lodge, this venerable Pigeon Forge eatery is a must-visit for visitors and locals alike. The restaurant's a la carte menu is an absolute delight, while its dine-in and take-out options are equally enticing. This family-friendly establishment also boasts an award-winning kids' menu, which will delight the family's youngest members.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDOT: Line work on I-75 could cause temporary rolling roadblocks

TDOT cautions drivers who will be traveling through Campbell County on I-75 North AND South between Mile Marker 157 and Kentucky State Line that, on Saturday, December 3rd to be alert for a possible series of temporary rolling roadblocks between the hours of 7 and 11 am as utility crews perform overhead line work.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

More mild temperatures return with on and off rain chances

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures warm up tomorrow as clouds and showers increase late Friday night into Saturday morning. On-and-off rain chances continue this weekend into early next week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
KNOXVILLE, TN

