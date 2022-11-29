Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
From The Archives: 1983 Holiday Shopping
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Christmas season shopping has changed a lot over the years. While you go to Amazon, your parents went to discount malls. For tonight’s Thursday Throwback, we take you back 39 years into our archive for the holiday shopping season. And we find out what little...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular
To kick off the holiday vacation for thousands of students in Hamilton County, “Winter Break Spectacular” is returning to Miller Park for an afternoon of holiday themed activities on Friday December 16th. The free and open to the public event will begin at 2pm with holiday music, oversized...
chattanoogapulse.com
First Friday December At Area 61 Gallery Features Local Sculptor Rick Booth’s “Horse Show”
Area 61 Gallery is hosting guest artist and local sculptor Rick Booth and his latest body of work, “Horse Show” for First Friday December. “This spectacular series of 'Draft Horses' are all sculpted from white pine, designed and finished in ‘classic Rick style’ with intense detail, wild imagination and a bit of humor,” explains gallery owner Keeli Crewe.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade
Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
Adults-Only Retreat in Tennessee Comes with a Breathtaking View
They're just 45 minutes from Chattanooga!
thedunlap-tribune.com
It’s time for the Christmas Parade
The Christmas season officially begins with the 28th annual City of Dunlap Christmas Parade travels along Highway 28 and Rankin Avenue this Saturday, December 3. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. from a starting point of Sequatchie County Middle School and runs north to Harris Park. For more see the...
WTVC
Fire puts adult, 9 children out of Chattanooga home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a fire put an adult and 9 children out of their home. It happened just after 11 pm on Thursday night. Crews responded to a home in the 5000 block of Swan Road. Firefighters sounded a second alarm, since there were...
hotelnewsresource.com
Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, a five-story, extended-stay hotel with 124 suites in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. MCR also has the opportunity to create additional value through (i) converting 13,000 square feet of underutilized ground-floor space into additional guest rooms, retail or meeting space and (ii) monetizing the property’s large, 2.2-acre site offering excess development potential in a prime downtown location. This is the company’s fifth hotel in Tennessee.
WDEF
Little Rome restaurant in Chatsworth burns
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Residents in Chatsworth are mourning the loss of one of their most popular restaurants. Little Rome was destroyed by fire last night. The Italian Restaurant is on the corner of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 411. Owners say they believe the fire was started by a...
wutc.org
24 Hours Of Fun In The Heart Of Chattanooga
For Main Street and Southside Chattanooga, the first Saturday in December spells MainX24. This year’s 24-hour festival of community events begins this Saturday at 7 AM. Monica Kinsey is coordinator of MainX24.
chattanoogapulse.com
Phase II Of The I-75 At I-24 Interchange Modification Scheduled To Begin In The Spring
Over the next several months, the design-builder for Phase II of the I-75 at I-24 interchange modification will complete the design of the project and acquire necessary permits. Construction is scheduled to begin in the Spring of 2023. Once construction begins, every effort will be made to minimize impacts to...
wutc.org
“One Small Step” For Chattanooga And The Tennessee Valley
“Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?”. “Who have been the most influential people in your life? What did they teach you?. “Is there someone you disagree with - but still love or respect?”. “What are your hopes for the future?”. Those are some of...
WBIR
Update: Chattanooga police find body of Jasmine Pace in Suck Creek Road area
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Dec. 1): Chattanooga police said they found the body of a missing Chattanooga woman in the Suck Creek Road area on Thursday. A family member told Local 3 News, a sister station of WBIR in Chattanooga, the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace has been found.
WDEF
Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police confirm Jasmine Pace's remains found on Suck Creek Road Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Chattanooga Police confirm that the human remains they found on Suck Creek Road Thursday are those of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. Hours earlier her stepfather called to tell us he'd been informed that her body was found. Not only family and friends devastated, but our community...
chattanoogapulse.com
EPB And Qubitekk Launch Commercial Quantum Network To Accelerate Adoption Of Quantum Products
Building on a “R&D 100” award-winning effort to run quantum cybersecurity technologies, EPB of Chattanooga and Qubitekk have joined together to launch America’s first industry-led, commercially available quantum network designed for private companies as well as government and university researchers to run quantum equipment and applications in an established fiber optic environment.
Doctors brace for post-holiday illness surge
Tennessee is topping the charts for it's number of flu cases and doctors predicted cases would climb even higher after Thanksgiving. Now a week after the holiday, their predictions are proving accurate.
telecompetitor.com
EPB Hopes its Chattanooga Quantum Network Will be the Next Big Thing
EPB, the Chattanooga power company that pioneered gigabit connectivity to the home over a decade ago, has further leveraged its network assets to establish a quantum network that will be available to entrepreneurs wanting to new pursue opportunities involving the technology, as well as to academic and government users. EPB,...
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
wrganews.com
FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek
The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
Comments / 0