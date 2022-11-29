ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rossville, GA

WDEF

From The Archives: 1983 Holiday Shopping

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Christmas season shopping has changed a lot over the years. While you go to Amazon, your parents went to discount malls. For tonight’s Thursday Throwback, we take you back 39 years into our archive for the holiday shopping season. And we find out what little...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

First Friday December At Area 61 Gallery Features Local Sculptor Rick Booth’s “Horse Show”

Area 61 Gallery is hosting guest artist and local sculptor Rick Booth and his latest body of work, “Horse Show” for First Friday December. “This spectacular series of 'Draft Horses' are all sculpted from white pine, designed and finished in ‘classic Rick style’ with intense detail, wild imagination and a bit of humor,” explains gallery owner Keeli Crewe.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] 2022 Downtown Rome Christmas Parade

Ethan Garrett – WRGA News Digital News Editor and Video Reporter – On Thursday night a large crowd gathered in downtown Rome to celebrate the beginning of the 2022 holiday season with the annual Rome Christmas parade. The theme of this year’s parade was the “Joys of Christmas,” and Mary Hardin Thornton was awarded the title of Grand Marshal. The Rome Christmas parade committee stated this year’s event drew a record number of application entries, and that this year may be the biggest Christmas parade lineup Rome has ever seen. The Rome Christmas Parade proceeds from the applications are applied to the “Light up Rome” campaign to contribute to downtown Rome’s Christmas decorations. Rome’s Christmas parade has continued to be one of the oldest and largest in Georgia and has delighted citizens of Rome and Northwest Georgia for over 60 years.
ROME, GA
thedunlap-tribune.com

It’s time for the Christmas Parade

The Christmas season officially begins with the 28th annual City of Dunlap Christmas Parade travels along Highway 28 and Rankin Avenue this Saturday, December 3. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. from a starting point of Sequatchie County Middle School and runs north to Harris Park. For more see the...
DUNLAP, TN
WTVC

Fire puts adult, 9 children out of Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department says a fire put an adult and 9 children out of their home. It happened just after 11 pm on Thursday night. Crews responded to a home in the 5000 block of Swan Road. Firefighters sounded a second alarm, since there were...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Staybridge Suites Chattanooga Downtown, a five-story, extended-stay hotel with 124 suites in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. MCR also has the opportunity to create additional value through (i) converting 13,000 square feet of underutilized ground-floor space into additional guest rooms, retail or meeting space and (ii) monetizing the property’s large, 2.2-acre site offering excess development potential in a prime downtown location. This is the company’s fifth hotel in Tennessee.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Little Rome restaurant in Chatsworth burns

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) – Residents in Chatsworth are mourning the loss of one of their most popular restaurants. Little Rome was destroyed by fire last night. The Italian Restaurant is on the corner of Industrial Boulevard and Highway 411. Owners say they believe the fire was started by a...
CHATSWORTH, GA
wutc.org

24 Hours Of Fun In The Heart Of Chattanooga

For Main Street and Southside Chattanooga, the first Saturday in December spells MainX24. This year’s 24-hour festival of community events begins this Saturday at 7 AM. Monica Kinsey is coordinator of MainX24.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

“One Small Step” For Chattanooga And The Tennessee Valley

“Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?”. “Who have been the most influential people in your life? What did they teach you?. “Is there someone you disagree with - but still love or respect?”. “What are your hopes for the future?”. Those are some of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Body of Jasmine Pace found in Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Thursday night, News 12 received confirmation from the Chattanooga Police Department that the “human remains” found near Suck Creek Road off the Tennessee River were indeed the body of 22-year-old Jasmine Pace. The department says the Chattanooga Police Homicide Unit began its search...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

EPB And Qubitekk Launch Commercial Quantum Network To Accelerate Adoption Of Quantum Products

Building on a “R&D 100” award-winning effort to run quantum cybersecurity technologies, EPB of Chattanooga and Qubitekk have joined together to launch America’s first industry-led, commercially available quantum network designed for private companies as well as government and university researchers to run quantum equipment and applications in an established fiber optic environment.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
telecompetitor.com

EPB Hopes its Chattanooga Quantum Network Will be the Next Big Thing

EPB, the Chattanooga power company that pioneered gigabit connectivity to the home over a decade ago, has further leveraged its network assets to establish a quantum network that will be available to entrepreneurs wanting to new pursue opportunities involving the technology, as well as to academic and government users. EPB,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek

The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
SILVER CREEK, GA

