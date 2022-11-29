ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Martino out as Mexico coach after World Cup elimination

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — After the debacle of missing the round of 16 at the World Cup for the first time in 44 years, Mexico said Thursday that Argentine coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino will not return for the next tournament. Martino was hired in January 2019...

Comments / 0

Community Policy