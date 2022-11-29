Read full article on original website
WIBW
17-year-old arrested following recent juvenile overdoses in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 17-year-old is in custody following a narcotics investigation into recent drug overdoses. On Friday December 2, Jackson Miller, 17, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections and charged with distribution of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, use of communication facility in committing a felony drug crime, and possession with intent to sell prescription drugs.
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
Shawnee shooting suspect arrested in Olathe following chase
Officers arrest a suspect wanted for a shooting in Shawnee during a chase through Johnson County.
WIBW
North Topeka auto supply store robbed at gunpoint Thursday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka auto supply store was held up at gunpoint Thursday night, authorities said. Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W. Topeka Blvd. after receiving a report of an armed robbery. Authorities said that...
WIBW
Thursday evening fire causes substantial damage to East Topeka residence
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An east-side apartment house sustained substantial damage in a Thursday evening fire. The blaze was reported at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home at 833 S.E. Chestnut. The location was just northeast of S.E. 10th Avenue and Branner. The first floor appeared to have sustained...
WIBW
Douglas Co. DA says Lawrence officer-involved shooting was legally justified
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A report issued Thursday from Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez found that the Lawrence police officers involved in a shooting were legally justified in their actions. According to a final review about the officer-involved shooting, LPD officers were called multiple times to 1715 E 21st...
WIBW
Officials search for information after multiple Montara homes hit by gunfire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for more information about a shooting in the Montara neighborhood after multiple homes were hit by gunfire. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, a vehicle drove through the Montara neighborhood in southwest Shawnee Co. and fired multiple rounds.
Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
Liberty police issue reminder after bobcat located in area
Liberty police remind people to avoid contact with all strange animals after a woman picked up a wild bobcat and it bit her.
WIBW
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
WIBW
Shawnee Co. DA says TPD officers were justified in shooting of suspect in Downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County DA Mike Kagay announced on Friday the conduct of the Topeka police officers involved in the September 29 pursuit of Eric Perkins in downtown Topeka was justified. On the morning of September 29, law enforcement was dispatched to 3530 SW Kerry for reports of...
WIBW
One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
KS law enforcement operations will not change after MO legalizes rec marijuana
Recreational marijuana will officially be legal in Missouri as of Dec. 8, but in Kansas, the use and possession of cannabis, and related products, remains illegal.
KCTV 5
Smithville police, missing man’s daughter continue search 9 months after he was last seen
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - For nine months, Smithville police and a missing man’s daughter have searched for him. According to investigators, a friend reported seeing Ryan L. Weeks on Feb. 28, 2022, between 7-7:30 p.m. at a gas station near Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue. The friend told police Weeks said he was living within 1 ½ miles of the gas station. He was known to play pool at a business in the area.
WIBW
2022 now the 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of homicides Thursday night made this year the second-deadliest year in Kansas City history. Officers responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to an apartment on The Paseo near East Meyer Boulevard in order to check the welfare of someone there. When they arrived, they found a man inside who had been shot and killed. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, and detectives canvassed the area for eyewitnesses, according to the Kansas City Police Department. No suspect description has been released.
WIBW
Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
WIBW
Officials search for responsible parties after trailer theft costs owner $50K
BELVUE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for the person who stole a trailer, hydraulic jack and accessories worth $50,000 from a Belvue home. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Nov. 28, officials were called to the 200 block of Noble St. in Belvue with reports of a trailer theft.
WIBW
Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Central Topeka early Thursday morning. Around 6:55 a.m. the Topeka Police Department says an officer attempted to make contact with a suspicious vehicle that had been blocking an alleyway near the 2000 block of SW Lincoln. The officer was able to identify the vehicle as stolen, it had also been occupied by one suspect.
Police: Kan. man found with gunshot wound in parking lot
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting. Just after 6:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a parking lot in the 1100 Block of Johnson Drive to check the welfare of a man, according to a media release. The man had a gunshot wound and was transported to a...
