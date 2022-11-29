KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of homicides Thursday night made this year the second-deadliest year in Kansas City history. Officers responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to an apartment on The Paseo near East Meyer Boulevard in order to check the welfare of someone there. When they arrived, they found a man inside who had been shot and killed. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, and detectives canvassed the area for eyewitnesses, according to the Kansas City Police Department. No suspect description has been released.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO