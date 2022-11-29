ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBW

17-year-old arrested following recent juvenile overdoses in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced a 17-year-old is in custody following a narcotics investigation into recent drug overdoses. On Friday December 2, Jackson Miller, 17, of Topeka was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Juvenile Department of Corrections and charged with distribution of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, use of communication facility in committing a felony drug crime, and possession with intent to sell prescription drugs.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

North Topeka auto supply store robbed at gunpoint Thursday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka auto supply store was held up at gunpoint Thursday night, authorities said. Officers from the Topeka Police Department responded around 7:45 p.m. Thursday to the AutoZone store at 1735 N.W. Topeka Blvd. after receiving a report of an armed robbery. Authorities said that...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Thursday evening fire causes substantial damage to East Topeka residence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An east-side apartment house sustained substantial damage in a Thursday evening fire. The blaze was reported at 5:44 p.m. Thursday at a two-story home at 833 S.E. Chestnut. The location was just northeast of S.E. 10th Avenue and Branner. The first floor appeared to have sustained...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Douglas Co. DA says Lawrence officer-involved shooting was legally justified

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A report issued Thursday from Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez found that the Lawrence police officers involved in a shooting were legally justified in their actions. According to a final review about the officer-involved shooting, LPD officers were called multiple times to 1715 E 21st...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Topeka AutoZone robbed at gunpoint, suspect at large

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka AutoZone was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night, according to the police. Lieutenant Ron Ekis with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT that an employee at the AutoZone located in the 1700 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard reported that a man armed with a gun took an undisclosed amount of […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man that was shot and killed by a Topeka Police officer Thursday morning. Dylan Walstrom, 28, of Topeka was shot multiple times during a struggle with an officer during a stolen vehicle investigation in central Topeka. The KBI...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Drive-by shooting hits 4 homes, 1 car in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said multiple shots were fired in the Montara neighborhood Tuesday evening. The sheriff said in a press release that on Tuesday, Nov. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., a driver in a vehicle fired several shots in the southwest Shawnee County neighborhood. Deputies found four homes and one […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One arrested after stolen vehicle chase ends in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a law enforcement chase with a stolen vehicle ended with a crash in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Zavell Ivy, 21, is behind bars after a chase in a stolen vehicle began on I-70 on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Smithville police, missing man’s daughter continue search 9 months after he was last seen

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - For nine months, Smithville police and a missing man’s daughter have searched for him. According to investigators, a friend reported seeing Ryan L. Weeks on Feb. 28, 2022, between 7-7:30 p.m. at a gas station near Missouri Highway 152 and North Brighton Avenue. The friend told police Weeks said he was living within 1 ½ miles of the gas station. He was known to play pool at a business in the area.
SMITHVILLE, MO
WIBW

2022 now the 2nd deadliest year in Kansas City history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of homicides Thursday night made this year the second-deadliest year in Kansas City history. Officers responded around 6 p.m. Thursday to an apartment on The Paseo near East Meyer Boulevard in order to check the welfare of someone there. When they arrived, they found a man inside who had been shot and killed. Crime scene personnel processed the scene, and detectives canvassed the area for eyewitnesses, according to the Kansas City Police Department. No suspect description has been released.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Crews respond to garage fire in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a garage fire Thursday morning in central Topeka. The blaze was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday in the east alley of the 1600 block of S.W. Clay. The location was just south of Central Park. The garage was in flames and was producing a...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Central Topeka early Thursday morning. Around 6:55 a.m. the Topeka Police Department says an officer attempted to make contact with a suspicious vehicle that had been blocking an alleyway near the 2000 block of SW Lincoln. The officer was able to identify the vehicle as stolen, it had also been occupied by one suspect.
TOPEKA, KS

