Stocks fall after gains for worker wages fan inflation fears

NEW YORK (AP) — Worries about inflation are hitting Wall Street Friday after a report showed wages for U.S. workers are accelerating, which is good news for them but could feed into even higher inflation for the nation. The S&P 500 was 1% lower in early trading, on track...
Stocks sag on Wall Street after strong data on wages, jobs

EU reaches deal for $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union reached a deal Friday for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine. After a...
Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Amazon region has lost 10% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report says. From 1985 to 2021, the deforested area surged from 490,000 square kilometers (190,000 square miles) to...
