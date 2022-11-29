ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Carnell Williams will serve as associate head coach under Hugh Freeze

By Zac Blackerby
 3 days ago

Carnell Williams is staying on staff and received a promotion.

Here's some news that every Auburn fan wanted to hear.

Carnell Williams will be the associate head coach for the Auburn football program under new head coach Hugh Freeze.

After acting as interim head coach in response to Bryan Harsin being fired, Williams united the fanbase and inspired the team to finish the season strong.

"It has always been my desire to remain at Auburn," Williams said in a tweet. "Last night, I was able to meet with Coach Freeze where he shared his core values and vision for the football program and young men he will be coaching. He is a man of faith and we share many of the same values when it comes to coaching. I am excited about his vision and plan for getting Auburn back to its winning ways, including winning championships! Coach Freeze asked me to stay on and join his staff as associate head coach. I accepted the position and am excited about working with him and learning from him."

This will be the fourth head coach that Williams will be on staff with at Auburn. After coaching for Gus Malzahn, Harsin, and himself, he will look to help Freeze win games on the Plains.

The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AL.com

Former Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium

Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
