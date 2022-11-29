Carnell Williams will serve as associate head coach under Hugh Freeze

Carnell Williams is staying on staff and received a promotion.

Here's some news that every Auburn fan wanted to hear.

Carnell Williams will be the associate head coach for the Auburn football program under new head coach Hugh Freeze.

After acting as interim head coach in response to Bryan Harsin being fired, Williams united the fanbase and inspired the team to finish the season strong.

"It has always been my desire to remain at Auburn," Williams said in a tweet. "Last night, I was able to meet with Coach Freeze where he shared his core values and vision for the football program and young men he will be coaching. He is a man of faith and we share many of the same values when it comes to coaching. I am excited about his vision and plan for getting Auburn back to its winning ways, including winning championships! Coach Freeze asked me to stay on and join his staff as associate head coach. I accepted the position and am excited about working with him and learning from him."

This will be the fourth head coach that Williams will be on staff with at Auburn. After coaching for Gus Malzahn, Harsin, and himself, he will look to help Freeze win games on the Plains.

Related stories

Auburn hires Hugh Freeze to become next head football coach

Hugh Freeze talks about the Auburn job

Auburn basketball defeats St. Louis 65-60

WATCH: Robby Ashford throws a touchdown in the Iron Bowl

Auburn falls in the Iron Bowl

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch