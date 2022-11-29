Read full article on original website
OnePlus Commits To Four Major Android Updates For 'Select' 2023 Devices
OnePlus wants to catch up with Samsung and Apple at keeping its phones up to date for a few more years. At a community event in London, the company reportedly confirmed that OxygenOS 14 is in development, alongside an exciting new update policy for its phones. OnePlus says a handful of its smartphones will get four yearly Android version upgrades, which is the best that Android OEMs have to offer.
Hate Speech Incidents Spike On Twitter After Musk's Takeover, Research Finds
Ever since Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion a little over a month ago, the platform has gone through many changes — most of them bad. While some of the shenanigans may have been fun to watch, behind the comedy there's a lot of sadness. According to various reputable sources, mass layoffs combined with Musk's views on free speech may have resulted in Twitter becoming even more of a toxic cesspool than ever before, and it's currently experiencing a huge spike in hate speech.
Spotify CEO Joins Elon Musk In Roasting Apple's Policies On Twitter
In the wake of Elon Musk protesting Apple over Twitter and the "Apple tax," Spotify's CEO also reminded everyone of its antitrust complaints as well.
How To Use Flex Mode On The Galaxy Z Fold 4, And Why You Might Want To
Flex Mode is a one-of-a-kind feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung's latest line of foldable flagships. Samsung has engineered the device's hinge to hold its position at preset angles. Flex Mode utilizes the phone's hinge folded in the halfway up position, turning it into a tiny pocketable laptop, improving the UI and functionality by giving you a more traditional full-size computer experience. It works with many first-party Samsung apps and a few third-party apps, but you can still use it with most unsupported apps too.
The 5 Best Equalizer Apps For Your Android Phone
When properly configured, equalizers make for a superior listening experience on your Android phone. Some devices just don't sound clear or loud enough on default settings. By changing your Android phone's equalizer settings, you can tweak the lows, mids, or highs independently until your music or movies sound just perfect. There are a lot of junk apps out there, though. Many EQ apps are basic graphic equalizers with sliders that give granular control or a simple set of bass and treble knobs. You can filter the audio with quick presets, but these can be lacking.
Anker 3-In-1 Cube With MagSafe Review: A Block Of Brilliance
Back in the day, people had basic cell phones that could last a few days on a single charge. In 2022, the average person has a bunch of battery-powered devices that see heavy use every day. As a result, there's a lot of charging to be done when you go to bed at night. One way to do things involves plugging a bunch of USB cables into a power source, then plugging each cable into one of your devices. If you just have a phone, this is practical. If you have a phone, tablet, smartwatch, earbuds, and more then it starts to become a bit of an issue.
Venmo Vs CashApp: Which Is The Better Payment App?
Sending money via your smartphone is so easy. Choosing between Venmo and CashApp may seem daunting, but see which one is better for you.
Leaked Renders Of The Google Pixel 7a Reveal Refreshed Camera Bar Design
The next smartphone launch from Google is the Pixel 7a, which isn't due before July 2023, still eight months away
YouTube Music 2022 Recap Is Here To Review Your Year In Tunes
Per a press release, YouTube Music is set to bring back the popular Recap feature, allowing users of Google's music platform to take their own nostalgic, slickly-designed look back at the last year in music. The OG of music recap services — Spotify Wrapped — has been enjoying its usual year-end spike in usage, bolstered by the slick Instafest app that presents Spotify users' musical tastes as a stylish poster for their own personal music festival.
iPhone 14's Satellite SOS Feature Turns Savior For Stranded Alaska Man
As the first reported incident where this feature may have saved a life, Apple's new SOS feature on iPhone 14 may have rescued a stranded man in Alaska.
Musk Meets With Apple's Tim Cook After Sparking Feud On Twitter
After an exchange on Twitter following rumors of Apple removing the platform from the app store, Elon Musk met with Tim Cook. Here's what went down.
Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Go Launch Looks Imminent After Support Pages Go Live
Samsung has a pretty wide range of laptops that the company sells under the Galaxy Book sub-brand. Besides the "original" full-sized Galaxy Book notebook, other members of the Galaxy Book clan include the Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360, Galaxy Book Odyssey, and Galaxy Book Flex. In June 2021, Samsung made a new addition to the lineup when it launched the Samsung Galaxy Book Go.
FCC Gives SpaceX The Go Ahead To Launch 7,500 Second-Gen Starlink Satellites
As part of the company's next-gen internet tech, SpaceX has been given permission by the FCC to launch several thousand new Starlink satellites into orbit.
LastPass Security Breach Exposed Some Customer Data, But Details Are Still Slim
Popular password managing tool LastPass has had an eventful past few years. The company — which has been under the ownership of LogMeIn (which itself transitioned to GoTo) since 2015 — was in the news earlier this year following reports of a major security incident, according to PCMag. In early August, the company detected "unusual activity" within its development environment, following which they set out on an internal investigation. While LastPass stopped short of detailing what exactly this unusual activity constituted and what the investigation results were, the incident prompted the company to issue a lengthy blog post.
Apple Reveals Winners Of 2022 App Store Awards
Apple has revealed the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, and there are some surprising games and apps taking home awards this year.
How Hackers Are Stealing Billions In Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency is a prime target for cybercriminals for a number of interesting reasons. Thieves target cryptocurrency as a rule rather than an exception.
