ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Will Smith calls Oscars a ‘horrific night’ in first TV interview since slap

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjZq0_0jRA1nDc00

Will Smith tearfully recalled the “horrific night” he slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars.

The “King Richard” star, 54, sat down for his first interview on late-night television since the headline-making incident in March, admitting he had “rage” bottled up for a long time.

“That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. You know, there’s many nuances and complexities to it,” he told Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” Monday.

“But at the end of the day, I just, I lost it, you know? And I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody’s going through. In the audience right now, you are sitting next to strangers, and somebody’s mother died last week, somebody’s child is sick, somebody just lost their job, somebody just found out their spouse cheated,” Smith continued.

“You just don’t know what is going on with people. And I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KN3mA_0jRA1nDc00
Will Smith sat down for his first major TV interview since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alum shared that anger “bubbled up” inside of him when Rock, 57, made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. (The actress suffers from alopecia .)

“It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother. All of that just bubbled up in that moment,” Smith said.

“I was gone. That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time. … That is not who I want to be.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkeA1_0jRA1nDc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191rZG_0jRA1nDc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EdBVC_0jRA1nDc00

The Academy Award winner also broke down when he remembered his 9-year-old nephew asking about the incident.

“He is the sweetest little boy. … We came home, and it’s like, he had stayed up late to see his uncle Will, and we are sitting in my kitchen, and he is on my lap, and he is holding the Oscar, and he is just like, ‘Why did you hit that man, uncle Will?'” he shared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSFh2_0jRA1nDc00
Smith said he felt “rage” after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
Getty Images

When Noah, 38, asked Smith what he had learned from the controversial moment, the “Bad Boys” star replied, “Hurt people hurt people.”

“You are asking what did I learn, and it is that we just got to be nice to each other, man,” he said.

“I guess the thing that was most painful for me is, I took my hard and made it hard for other people.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSt1x_0jRA1nDc00
Smith later apologized to Rock via social media.
FilmMagic, Inc

Smith, who failed to apologize to Rock at the awards show but did issue a mea culpa in a social media video in July, said he also had to forgive himself “for being human.”

“And trust me, there is nobody that hates the fact that I’m human more than me,” he added.

In the wake of the slap heard ’round the world, Smith resigned from the Academy . The organization also banned the “Emancipation” star from attending its events for 10 years .

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Will Smith, family return to red carpet post-Oscars for ‘Emancipation’ premiere

Will Smith is back on the red carpet — and has his whole family’s support. Eight months after the actor slapped Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars, Smith stepped out for the premiere of his new movie, “Emancipation,” joined by wife Jada Pinkett Smith and children Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22. And the whole Smith crew put on a united front, wearing coordinating shades of black, white and burgundy. Will, 54, looked dapper in a three-piece maroon suit paired with a pink shirt — a look that echoed the coat-and-crewneck combination selected by Trey, whom the actor shares with ex-wife (and new...
Page Six

Radio host dubs Teresa Giudice ‘rudest person ever’ after interview

If you’re not about the namaste, get the hell out of her way. Boston radio personality Billy Costa slammed Teresa Giudice as an “idiot,” “nothing,” and a “monster” after she allegedly “attacked” him in a live interview on Monday. “She was easily, hands down, the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed,” the radio host, 69, said on his “Billy & Lisa in the Morning” show after the interview ended. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 50, appeared on the program to promote an event she’s co-hosting in Lynn, Mass. However, the interview took a turn once Costa asked the Bravo star about writing her...
Page Six

Mel B calls James Corden the ‘biggest d–khead’ in Hollywood

It looks like Mel B won’t be appearing on “Carpool Karaoke” anytime soon. The Spice Girls alum called James Corden the “biggest d–khead” in Hollywood when asked on Britain’s “The Big Narstie Show” Friday to name the worst celebrities she’s ever met. “So, there’s a few,” Mel, 47, began, per The Wrap. “James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me.” Scary Spice then clarified that while she loves Halliwell, her former groupmate (aka Ginger Spice) can be “really f–king annoying.” Her disdain for the “Late Late Show” host, on the other hand, seemed to be more serious. “I think you always have to be nice...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrive at ‘GMA’ ‘as a couple’: They’re ‘fine’

see also Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair New pictures show Robach and Holmes cozying up to each... Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes arrived at ABC headquarters together to tape “GMA 3” as if “nothing happened” despite news of their alleged affair breaking, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. “While producers had been freaking out and having meetings about whether it was right to put them back on air again together, they showed up as a couple and said they were ready and totally fine to go on air,” the source claims. As Page Six reported, Robach and Holmes began...
Page Six

Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair

Good morning, affair! Married “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, Page Six has confirmed. A source claims to Page Six their romance began in March around the time they were training together for the New York City half marathon. The pair — who reportedly left their spouses in August — were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May, a source claims. According to one staffer, the couple has gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Robin Roberts confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about affair rumors

“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts warned colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about rumors of an affair that were swirling around the network years before the pair was outed, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach

As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Amy Robach all smiles arriving home alone amid alleged T.J. Holmes affair

Not a care in the world! Amy Robach was all smiles as she arrived at her NYC apartment alone on Friday despite the ongoing scandal plaguing her and “GMA 3” co-anchor T.J. Holmes. The broadcaster appeared unfazed as she made her way home, looking casual in jeans, a camo shirt and an overcoat. She kept her eyes concealed with a pair of sunglasses. Robach’s parents were later seen departing her apartment. The 49-year-old journalist’s attitude aligns with Page Six’s report that she and Holmes, 45, are “not ashamed” of their relationship despite the fact that it allegedly began before they each separated from their...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Andrew Shue deletes photos of wife Amy Robach amid T.J. Holmes alleged affair scandal

Andrew Shue wiped wife Amy Robach from his Instagram page on the same day it was revealed she allegedly had a months-long affair with her “Good Morning America” co-host T.J. Holmes. While Robach and Holmes deactivated their Instagram accounts, the “Melrose Place” alum appeared to make a louder statement by removing photos of the couple altogether. Shue had posted many photos of him and Robach — who wed in 2010 — over the years enjoying holidays and running together. “Through the rain – by the river – a run to celebrate life – Amy shows us all how to live – everyday –...
Page Six

Jennifer Garner twins with daughter Violet, 17, at White House state dinner

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet matched in black at the White House state dinner Thursday night. The teenager sported a heart-printed Carolina Herrera dress during the rare appearance on her 17th birthday. Violet, who carried a matching clutch to the event, wore red Stuart Weitzman heels and her hair slicked back in a bun. As for Garner, the “13 Going on 30” star stunned in her own pair of Stuart Weitzman platforms, along with a black Ralph Lauren gown with sequin details. The mother-daughter pair were photographed sweetly holding hands and smiling at the star-studded Washington, D.C. event. Twitter users raved over the dazzling...
WASHINGTON, DC
Page Six

‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’

“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned.  An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors.  “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
Page Six

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share dramatic trailer for Netflix show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally giving fans a look at their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries — right in the middle of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Boston trip. The trailer for “Harry & Meghan” dropped Thursday morning and shows photos taken throughout their relationship — including images of Markle looking glum at royal events and even crying — and brief footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life in California. “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry narrates. “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Page Six

Amy Robach divorcing Andrew Shue after T.J. Holmes romance bombshell

Amy Robach’s divorce from “Melrose Place” actor Andrew Shue is “almost finalized” following a “rocky” marriage, sources told Page Six. The “Good Morning America” anchor is “happily in a relationship” with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, one friend told Page Six Thursday. The friend said: “Amy and Andrew are divorcing, it’s almost finalized. He moved out earlier this summer. “They’ve constantly had problems over the years and they finally broke up.” Confirming Robach’s relationship with “GMA3” co-host Holmes, another source who knows the two told Page Six: “They’re in a relationship, they’re very happy. They are both broken up from their spouses and they’re two consenting...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
Page Six

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes were ‘affectionate,’ stayed ‘close’ after work trip

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seemingly mixed business with pleasure while traveling together during a work trip in late September. Sources tell Page Six that the pair, who allegedly had a months-long affair earlier this year and reportedly left their spouses in August, were “very friendly and huggy” while flying back to JFK following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The insider added that the “Good Morning America” anchors were “affectionate when they were waiting for luggage. But no kissing.” Despite flying business class with a group of “GMA” employees, the twosome didn’t try to hide their affection and “stayed close to each other”...
Page Six

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ‘not ashamed’ of their romance

New “Good Morning America 3” anchor couple T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach arrived to work on Thursday feeling no shame about their relationship scandal that shocked the media industry a day before. Sources close to the couple described their first day back as “wonderful,” and told us they felt, “supported and loved,” by their ABC colleagues — who even said a prayer with them. “They’re not ashamed. They’re two consenting adults, who ended up loving each other,” one source told Page Six. “They hadn’t seen each other since Tuesday. It’s not how they wanted [news of their relationship] to come...
Page Six

Mindy Kaling pokes fun at alleged Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes affair

Mindy Kaling poked fun at “Good Morning America” co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair after her interview on the ABC show. “Good Morning America is trending because of my appearance on it, right?” the “Office” alum tweeted on Thursday. Kaling was on the morning show to promote the launch of Mindy’s Book Studio and its first release, “The Vibrant Years” by Sonali Dev. The 43-year-old’s appearance came one day after Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, made headlines for their romance. The Daily Mail obtained photos on Wednesday of the duo holding hands and getting cozy during multiple outings in upstate New York...
Page Six

Page Six

159K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy