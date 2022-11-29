ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez reveals special message Ben Affleck engraved on engagement ring

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Bennifer’s love is here to stay.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still firmly in the honeymoon phase after two lavish weddings this year, and Lopez, 53, revealed in a new interview yesterday that her sparkling green diamond engagement ring has a hidden message.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe , the “Jenny From the Block” singer shared that the inside of her band is engraved with the words “Not. Going. Anywhere.”

“That’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” Lopez said of Affleck, 50. “Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere.'”

The words are so special to her that the singer wrote a track named “Not. Going. Anywhere” on her upcoming album titled “This Is Me… Now” — her first studio album since 2014 and a nod to the 20th anniversary of her third record, “This Is Me…Then.”

The pair said “I do” again at Affleck’s Georgia estate in August after tying the knot in a small Las Vegas ceremony earlier this summer.
OnTheJLo

The whopper of a ring — which experts told Page Six Style could be worth up to $10 million — isn’t the only sentimental piece of jewelry the “Let’s Get Loud” singer owns related to Affleck.

Earlier this month, Lopez sported a custom “Jennifer & Ben” necklace from Jennifer Zeuner ($176) and she also has worn a “Ben” necklace as well as one that reads “Mrs.”

Along with the beautiful message on her ring, the chart-topper also discussed the pain she experienced after her first breakup with Affleck in 2002 and how that impacted her life and music career.

“Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, I was … it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years.”

Luckily, the two reconnected and married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony this summer, followed by a splashy wedding at Affleck’s Georgia home — a year the “Marry Me” star called a “would never happen in Hollywood ending.”

With so many sweet tributes to their rekindled love, we can only imagine what Affleck will put under the Christmas tree this year.

Mr. and Mrs. Affleck shared a sweet moment at their August wedding in Georgia.
OnTheJLo

