WSYX ABC6
Recent drug overdose spike in Licking County, health officials say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There has been an increase in recent drug overdoses, according to the Licking County Health Department. Health officials issued a community advisory Friday morning. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, there has been an increase in suspected non-fatal overdoses in Licking County, officials said. Licking...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus measles outbreak: Health officials name 3 locations people may have been exposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Public Health is warning of three locations across the city where people may have been exposed to measles. The agency is investigating confirmed cases in unvaccinated people who were at the following places while infectious:. Meijer | 6175 Sawmill Road | No. 19 from...
WSYX ABC6
Staffing shortages, uncertainty the reality for childcare centers recovering from pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Challenges for many in the childcare industry include shortages in staffing, struggles in hiring, and the realities of a field that's never fully recovered from the pandemic. The impacts of the pandemic vary across the area. "We are like a big family here," Juliet Blackenberry,...
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
WSYX ABC6
Some CCS parents say new transportation plan is hurting more than helping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new transportation plan for all Columbus City School students who take the bus starts on Jan. 4. It's meant to improve transportation issues and impacts about 38,000 students. For the Myer family, the new plan is more inconvenient than helpful. "The fact that they...
WSYX ABC6
Memorial honoring COVID victims, survivors unveiled at Great Seal State Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled Wednesday at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe. After the Storm is a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyes. It is not on permanent display at Great Seal State Park.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
WSYX ABC6
3 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among three people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Up and down temperatures continue to start weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We keep using the roller-coaster analogy for our up-and-down temperatures and here we go again! We’ll be on the downward dive on Saturday as temps slide from the 50s to the 20s. Then we’ll start a climb back up the next hill early next week.
WSYX ABC6
15-year-old among 2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Middlehurst Drive just before 4:50 p.m. A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were suffering from gunshot wounds. The 21-year-old was taken to OSU East...
WSYX ABC6
Man shot while driving in Milo-Grogan neighborhood, woman and baby injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot and two other people, including a baby, were injured in a crash in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday. Police were called to the area of East 2nd Avenue just before 6 p.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
WSYX ABC6
Newborn baby dies at hospital four days after Madison County car crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Newborn baby dies at hospital four days after deadly Madison County car crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials confirm. Around 11 a.m. Saturday Jessica R. Ernst, 34, of London, Ohio, was involved in a two-vehicle car crash. Ernst was 8 months pregnant at the time of the collision.
WSYX ABC6
Cat makes friends with Amazon driver in Washington Court House
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An Amazon driver made a new friend while delivering a package to a house in Washington Court House. The driver took time to pet a resident's cat who was hanging out on the front porch. It turns out the cat really enjoyed the Amazon driver's...
WSYX ABC6
3 people indicted in death of 1-year-old who died after being exposed to fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three people have been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury after a 1-year-old child died after being exposed to fentanyl, Columbus police said. Police said officers responded to a report of an unresponsive baby in the 100 block of South Harris Avenue on Nov. 18.
WSYX ABC6
'Nothing's been done,' Norwich Twp. residents want answers to years long flooding problems
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Norwich Township residents told ABC 6/FOX 28 they are fed up with flooding on their property and inside their homes. The families live along Smiley Road and on property under Norwich Township jurisdiction. Across the street is a condo community called The Lakes at Mill Run. A pond on that property backs up to Smiley Road.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus businesses' liquor licenses on the line due to crime and violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus businesses and bars' liquor licenses are on the line after the city attorney's office proposed its objections for the renewal of their licenses to city council. According to City Attorney Zach Klein, this is an annual process. He said his office focuses on...
WSYX ABC6
Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
