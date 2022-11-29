Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
A Four-Day Workweek Boosts Revenues and Reduces Burnout, a 33-Company Trial Shows
A four-day workweek can boost corporate revenue, decrease burnout and improve hiring, according to a six month trial in 33 companies. The new data adds to a growing body of research about the potential benefits of a four-day workweek. Promising results from countries such as Iceland have spurred companies around the world to try out the scheme, and a number of governments, including Belgium, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, have passed legislation allowing for employees to work fewer days each week.
Did Putin Fall Down the Stairs and Soil Himself? What We Know
Speculation about the Russian president's health has been widely circulated since the start of the war, alleging he suffers from cancer and other disorders.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Observer
Amazon Labor Union Members Protest CEO Andy Jassy as It Scores Regulatory Victories
Members of the Amazon Labor Union are protesting outside of the New York Times DealBook Summit today (Nov. 30) as the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, takes the stage. The independent ALU won a union election at a Staten Island warehouse in April, but has been unable to replicate its success elsewhere in the country. A second election at a separate Staten Island warehouse failed, as did a more recent election at an Albany-area warehouse this October. Meanwhile, Amazon fought the union’s victory in court and is refusing to come to the bargaining table, despite having lost its case. Unionized Staten Island workers have yet to see a contract.
Observer
Crypto Scammer Sentenced to Prison for $20 Million Hacking Theft
Crypto scammer Nicholas Truglia was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in a 2018 cyber theft targeting Michael Terpin, a cryptocurrency investor. The scheme entailed a SIM swap, where the theives gained control of Terpin’s phone number by linking it to a seperate SIM card. They used the number to gain access to Terpin’s cryptocurrency wallet, and transferred more than $20 million worth of crypto to Truglia’s own account.
Observer
Alibaba’s Jack Ma Has Been Secretly Living in Japan After China’s Crackdown
Jack Ma, the founder and former CEO of Chinese internet giant Alibaba, has been secretly living in Tokyo with his family for the past six months, the Financial Times reported Nov. 29. It’s the first news about his whereabouts in months since the Chinese billionaire disappeared from the public eye in late 2020 following Beijing’s crackdown on his business empire.
Comments / 0