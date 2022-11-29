Members of the Amazon Labor Union are protesting outside of the New York Times DealBook Summit today (Nov. 30) as the company’s CEO, Andy Jassy, takes the stage. The independent ALU won a union election at a Staten Island warehouse in April, but has been unable to replicate its success elsewhere in the country. A second election at a separate Staten Island warehouse failed, as did a more recent election at an Albany-area warehouse this October. Meanwhile, Amazon fought the union’s victory in court and is refusing to come to the bargaining table, despite having lost its case. Unionized Staten Island workers have yet to see a contract.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO