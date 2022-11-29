Pair of Bearcats Named Finalists For Major National Awards

Both players will learn their fate at the Home Depot College Football Awards.

CINCINNATI — A pair of Bearcats just got announced as finalists for major national college football awards.

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is a finalist for the Bednarik Award, earned annually by the best defensive player in college football.

All while, Cincinnati punter Mason Fletcher became a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the best punter in CFB.

The two-time AAC Special Teams Player of the Week sits fourth nationally in punting average (46.7) and UC's net average of 44.69 yards is second-best nationally. Fletcher was also selected as the Ray Guy National Punter of the Week once this season.

Pace has been the lifeblood fueling UC's defense all year. he totaled 120 tackles this year (seventh nationally) and his 19.5 TFLs rank third in the nation to go with nine sacks (14th).

The senior transfer is also a finalist for the Butkus Award (top linebacker).

The winners are announced during the 32nd annual The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

