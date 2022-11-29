Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
Irish regulators fine Meta for not safeguarding user data
Data regulators in Ireland fined Meta earlier this week for failing to safeguard the sensitive information of Facebook users. The tech giant was fined the equivalent of about $275 million for a 2019 data leak, when personal information from more than 500 million Facebook users was scraped off the site and then published in a hacker forum.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Could Europe use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine?
From the BBC World Service: European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has proposed taking Russian assets that have been frozen in Europe and using them to compensate for wartime damages. Unrest has continued overnight in various Chinese cities as protestors call for an end to strict covid measures. And if your flight is cancelled or severely delayed in the US, you’re entitled to compensation. In Australia, travellers no such guarantees, so consumer groups are pushing for better legal protections.
What does the future hold for China’s zero-COVID policies?
The Chinese government appears to be relaxing some of its COVID-19 testing requirements and quarantine policies in some cities. This comes after three years of lockdowns, forced quarantines and strict COVID regulations, which have led to a swelling of dozens of protests around the country. However, there’s concern that China isn’t ready to relax its stance, as many of the country’s seniors are still unvaccinated.
