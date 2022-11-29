From the BBC World Service: European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has proposed taking Russian assets that have been frozen in Europe and using them to compensate for wartime damages. Unrest has continued overnight in various Chinese cities as protestors call for an end to strict covid measures. And if your flight is cancelled or severely delayed in the US, you’re entitled to compensation. In Australia, travellers no such guarantees, so consumer groups are pushing for better legal protections.

2 DAYS AGO