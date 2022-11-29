Briefs: Plymouth to celebrate Christmas in the Village

Plymouth three-day holiday festival starts Thursday

PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) invites all to enjoy the most magical Christmas celebration in the region Thursday, Friday and Saturday as the group hosts its seventh annual Christmas street market and outdoor holiday festival.

More than 60 of Ohio’s very best artisans and craftspersons will be selling their unique handmade goods. In addition, there will be eight food trucks and beverage vendors. Other popular features include a 2,000 square foot iceless skating rink; a carousel; the Plymouth Polar Express Model Train Exhibit, a live reindeer exhibit, trackless train rides, carriage rides, ice carving, the Buckeye Imagination Museum’s traveling exhibit; appearances by many familiar characters and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Live entertainment will occur all three days and the Christmas Spirits Lounge will be open for adults, too.

On Thursday there will be a special “Skate with ENCANTO” event for children from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Plymouth kicks off the Christmas season with a “Parade of Lights” at 6:30 p.m., the official village Christmas tree lighting at 7:15, Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Plymouth Fire Department from 7:15-8:30 p.m., a “Holiday Lights” fireworks display at 7:30 and the return of crowd favorites Frank and Dean to Plymouth’s main stage from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Hours for “Christmas in the Village” are 4-9 p.m. Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Detailed information is available on the Plymouth’s Christmas in the Village Facebook page.

Friends of the Library book sale this weekend

The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) Evergreen Bookshop will be open for the monthly Friends’ Used Book Sale from 2-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. A preview sale will be held for Friends of the Library members from 2-6 p.m. Thursday. Memberships can be purchased on Thursday at the sale for $3.

Materials (adult, teen and juvenile items) are library discards and public donations offered for sale at discount pricing. The library has been fully stocked for this sale with more than 4,000 “new to the store items.” In addition, this sale will feature holiday books andCDs available free to shoppers as a seasonal gift from the Friends of the Library.

For more information, contact the bookshop at 419-526-4352. Evergreen Bookshop is at 37 N. Walnut St. next to the Main Library.

Portion of Mansfield street closed

North Benton Street from West Fourth Street to West Fifth Street in Mansfield is closed for water main repairs. It's expected to reopen by the end of the workday Friday.

Upcoming meeting:

● Shelby Civil Service Commission, 5 p.m., Thursday, conference room, 5 Water St., Shelby