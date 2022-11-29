Cecily Aguilar to appear in federal court Tuesday

Waco (FOX 44) — The only person charged in the death of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén will be in federal court today. Cecily Aguilar will appear before Judge Jeffrey C. Manske at 1:30 p.m., according to court officials.

While the nature of the appearance is unclear, Guillén’s sister Mayra posted on Twitter that Aguilar will be making a plea of some sort.

Vanessa Guillén disappeared in April of 2020, after meeting with Specialist Aaron Robinson in an arms room on Fort Hood. Guillén’s body was found in July of 2020. Robinson later killed himself when confronted by authorities about Guillén’s disappearance.

Aguilar is accused of conspiring with Robinson to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including Guillén’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime.

Aguilar is facing 11 counts connected to the murder of Guillén. Those charges include tampering with documents and conspiracy to tamper with documents and proceedings.

She could get up to 20 years in federal prison for each count upon conviction.

According to a report released in April of 2021, investigators say Guillén was sexually harassed and reported it on two separate occasions, creating a hostile environment. They say Guillén’s leaders failed to take appropriate action and that the allegations were not moved up the chain of command.

Investigators also say Robinson did not harass Guillén, but that he did sexually harass another soldier between April 2019 to September 2019.

According to the report, the Acting Senior Commander of Fort Hood misjudged the significance of Spc. Guillén’s disappearance and he was overly reluctant to engage the media, misjudging how big of an event it would become.

By the time Fort Hood reversed course, the investigators say the post had lost the trust of the Guillén Family and damaged the trust, confidence, and reputation of Fort Hood and the U.S. Army.