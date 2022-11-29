ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Cecily Aguilar to appear in federal court Tuesday

By Dean Wetherbee
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrP2t_0jR9zkv800

Waco (FOX 44) — The only person charged in the death of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén will be in federal court today. Cecily Aguilar will appear before Judge Jeffrey C. Manske at 1:30 p.m., according to court officials.

While the nature of the appearance is unclear, Guillén’s sister Mayra posted on Twitter that Aguilar will be making a plea of some sort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dynf8_0jR9zkv800

Vanessa Guillén disappeared in April of 2020, after meeting with Specialist Aaron Robinson in an arms room on Fort Hood. Guillén’s body was found in July of 2020. Robinson later killed himself when confronted by authorities about Guillén’s disappearance.

Aguilar is accused of conspiring with Robinson to corruptly alter, destroy, mutilate and conceal evidence, including Guillén’s body in order to prevent Robinson from being charged with and prosecuted for any crime.

Aguilar is facing 11 counts connected to the murder of Guillén. Those charges include tampering with documents and conspiracy to tamper with documents and proceedings.

She could get up to 20 years in federal prison for each count upon conviction.

According to a report released in April of 2021, investigators say Guillén was sexually harassed and reported it on two separate occasions, creating a hostile environment. They say Guillén’s leaders failed to take appropriate action and that the allegations were not moved up the chain of command.

Investigators also say Robinson did not harass Guillén, but that he did sexually harass another soldier between April 2019 to September 2019.

According to the report, the Acting Senior Commander of Fort Hood misjudged the significance of Spc. Guillén’s disappearance and he was overly reluctant to engage the media, misjudging how big of an event it would become.

By the time Fort Hood reversed course, the investigators say the post had lost the trust of the Guillén Family and damaged the trust, confidence, and reputation of Fort Hood and the U.S. Army.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to ‘Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A California man living in Texas was recently sentenced in Amarillo Federal Court for a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to documents filed in Amarillo Federal Court. On Tuesday, according to documents from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Robert […]
AMARILLO, TX
RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Police identify, arrest suspect in Tuesday east Amarillo incident

Update: Nov. 30, 7:45 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that the suspect in the east Amarillo investigation of the death of 34-year-old Iliana Michelle Garza has been identified. APD detailed that 35-year-old John Paul Ortega was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center. The Amarillo Police Department Homicide […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Jury rejects defense argument, suggesting uncertainty amid migrant influx

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A federal jury rejected a defense attorney’s suggestion that they could not be certain beyond a reasonable doubt that a San Luis Potosi, Mexico, migrant had previously been deported twice. According to the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas, the defense argued that the amount of migrants […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power

Senate Democrats voted by secret ballot Thursday to reject a proposal sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) to bar senior members from the Democratic leadership from also chairing A-list committees — a reform aimed squarely at top members of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) leadership team.   The proposal would have required three Democratic […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health Department releases weekly flu report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the midst of an increase in respiratory-related illnesses within the Texas Panhandle region, the city of Amarillo’s public health department released information regarding the number of flu cases that have been reported throughout Potter and Randall counties. This comes as the city’s public health department continues to report daily COVID-19 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo hospitals see strain from respiratory viruses

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As respiratory viruses continue to circulate, health leaders said on Wednesday they are putting a strain on Amarillo hospitals. On Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Amarillo Public Health Department and Amarillo hospitals updated the public about the ongoing threat of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, the flu, and RSV. They met via […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy