Rethinking your yard? Plant more flowers

ATHENS — Gardening is often described as an art and a science. And while this suggests a degree of nuance to gardening, it is also quite true.

For instance, fall is by far the best time to plant trees, shrubs and perennials in Georgia. There’s the science. How to arrange them as you plant, however, is absolutely art. Landscape design principles used to create an aesthetic garden space include color, form and balance, among others. Those gifted with artistic talent may use these by instinct, but I lack that gift. And those instincts. My lowest grade in school was art. Truly.