Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan and Bruno Mars Among Stars in Saudi Arabia for Red Sea Film Festival Opener
After a year of heavy promotion across all the major festivals, for only its second edition Saudi Arabia’s own Red Sea Film Festival managed to amass the sort of star-studded opening night red carpet that would have made even Cannes proud. On Thursday at the vast, palatial and exceedingly glitzy Ritz-Carlton hotel in the coastal city of Jeddah, the impressively eclectic assortment of attendees for the curtain raiser What’s Love Got to Do With It? included the likes of Sharon Stone, Guy Ritchie, Shah Rukh Khan, Luca Guadagnino, Priyanka Chopra, Nadine Labaki, Andy Garcia, Oliver Stone, Henry Golding, Michelle Rodriguez,...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ With Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Screens For Hollywood Crowd — Does It Have The Stuff Of Oscars?
One of the most anticipated presumed Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before year-end, dropped last night with the first screening of Academy Award winning director Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas release, and hopeful awards magnet chose the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theatre for the unveiling in front of entertainment pundits, industry members, and most importantly guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen bookended by those imposing large Oscar statues. In addition to the screening there was a post Q&A with Chazelle...
British Independent Film Awards: 25 Years of Being “Trendsetters,” “Guinea Pigs” and Giving Early Honors to Florence Pugh, Letitia Wright (and Many, Many More)
At the first British Independent Film Awards ceremony back in 1998, among the nominees for best British independent film was Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, the directorial debut of a young(ish) Guy Ritchie and a film that propelled him (plus Jason Statham and producer Matthew Vaughn) straight into the big league. It was Ritchie’s first brush with film awards. A few months later, Lock, Stock would land three BAFTA nominations. Within two years he had married Madonna. Almost a quarter-century on and — with the possible exception of the marrying Madonna part — this is still what the BIFAs are doing best: providing rising talent with a very early (and often crucial) career boost...
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon
Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
ETOnline.com
'Love Actually' Director Says Keira Knightley Thought 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Was Going to 'Fail'
Keira Knightley wasn't so sure that Pirates of the Caribbeanwould be a hit. During ABC's The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special, which aired on Tuesday, Richard Curtis, Love Actually's writer and director, recalled a conversation with the then-largely unknown actress during the making of his 2003 romcom.
Tyler Perry Inks Four-Picture Film Deal With Amazon Studios
Amazon Studios announced on Monday that it has closed a four-picture film deal with powerhouse producer, actor, writer and director Tyler Perry. The pact will see Perry write, direct and produce four features for release on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. “I’m excited and grateful to start working with Amazon Studios to bring movies to Prime Video,” said Perry. “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” “Tyler Perry is undeniably one...
TMZ.com
Will, Jada Pinkett Smith at 'Emancipation' Premiere, First Red Carpet Since Oscars
Will Smith is all smiles again ... he and Jada Pinkett Smith were back doing movie star stuff for the premiere of the new film days after he called his Oscars slap on Chris Rock a burst of anger years in the making. Will and Jada got all done up...
ETOnline.com
Diane Sawyer's 'Love Actually' Interview Is Cut Short After Police Threaten to Arrest Her
After he ran from airport security in the beloved holiday classic, Love Actually, former child star Thomas Brodie-Sangster found himself on the run from the law again while taping the film's 20th anniversary reunion special with Diane Sawyer. The 32-year-old actor, who played lovesick kid drummer Sam in the 2003...
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
2023 Oscars: Best Picture Predictions [UPDATED: November 28]
After a second consecutive awards season up-ended by the pandemic, the 2023 Oscars should see a return to relative normalcy. The 95th Academy Awards is set for March 12, 2023 in its traditional home, the Dolby Theater. Films released theatrically from January 1 to December 31 of 2022 are eligible for consideration. Scroll down for the 2023 Oscars Best Picture predictions. (Only movies confirmed for release in 2022 are included; keep checking back as new contenders enter the race.) Some of the early Oscar hopefuls were launched at Sundance in January and Cannes in May. Four more film festivals — Telluride...
Angela Bassett to Be Honored at Santa Barbara Film Festival with Montecito Award
Angela Bassett will be honored with the Montecito Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival. She will receive the award on Thursday, Feb. 9 during an in-person conversation about her career leading up to her performance in director Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” “Ms. Bassett has had an illustrious career as an actor, director and producer and in ‘Wakanda Forever’ reminds us why she’s so greatly revered. She’s regal, fierce and commanding as Queen Ramonda. We bow down,” said SBIFF’s Executive Director Roger Durling. The 64-year-old actor has steadily received awards season buzz for her performance in the...
Oscar Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan Is a Story Worth Honoring This Season
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 2, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: The lovefest for...
ETOnline.com
Sally Field Praises Jane Fonda as an 'Important' Mentor and Friend (Exclusive)
Sally Field is reflecting on her longtime friendship and close connection with Jane Fonda. The 76-year-old celebrated actress walked the carpet at the New York premiere of her film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, where she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the new project, as well as her upcoming collaboration with Fonda in the comedy 80 for Brady.
Can Top Gun: Maverick Win Best Picture At This Year's Oscars?
Is Top Gun: Maverick going to win Best Picture this year?
New York Film Critics Circle Names ‘Tár’ as Best Film of 2022
The New York Film Critics Circle has named Tár as its best film of 2022. The critics group voted on its 2022 winners on Friday, with Tár star Cate Blanchett named best actress and Colin Farrell selected as best actor for his work in both After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin, with the latter winning best screenplay for writer-director Martin McDonagh.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tár' and 'Women Talking' Composer Hildur Gudnadóttir Could Make Oscars History AgainJamie Lee Curtis to Receive AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement AwardSanta Barbara Film Fest: 'Wakanda Forever' Star Angela Bassett Tapped for Montecito Award Best...
Lionsgate Pushes Up Release Date For Gerard Butler Actioner ‘Plane’
Lionsgate has pushed up the release date for its Gerard Butler-led action-thriller Plane by two weeks. The film previously scheduled for January 27, 2023 will now open wide on the 13th. While the upcoming flick directed by Jean-François Richet (Assault on Precinct 13) was previously set to open against Vertical Entertainment’s Maybe I Do, Universal Picture’s Distant and IFC Films’ Worlds Apart with Bob Odenkirk, it will now contend on its opening weekend with Warner Bros.’ House Party reboot, Columbia Pictures’ A Man Called Otto starring Tom Hanks and Samuel Goldwyn Films’ The Devil Conspiracy. Plane follows the pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler), who...
