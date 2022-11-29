Read full article on original website
An Acushnet Chef Is Fusing Mexican Cuisine With New England Flair Across the SouthCoast
What happens when you fuse West Coast cuisine with East Coast flair? Answer: The most unique Mexican cuisine to come across the SouthCoast. 32-year-old Colton Coburn-Wood moved from Boston to Acushnet back in 2020 and has been cooking professionally for the past 15 years. He's been a head chef since the age of 24 at multiple establishments around the Boston area and is finally ready to bring his expertise and style to the SouthCoast.
The Beloved Railway Cafe Location Has Been Sold to a Popular BBQ Eatery Out of Dartmouth
There's some exciting news sprouting from the recent closing of a Somerset staple that might excite BBQ lovers. A heartbreaking announcement spread across the town of Somerset just before Thanksgiving stating that the beloved Railway Cafe will be shutting its doors due to circumstances that were "out of the owner's hands".
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: Dec. 2 – 4
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this weekend, Friday, December 2 through Sunday, December 4, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday. 4 pm:...
whatsupnewp.com
CORONET scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday
The historic 131′ schooner CORONET, which has been under restoration on the IYRS School of Technology & Trades campus in Newport since 1995, is scheduled to splash into Newport Harbor on Friday, December 2 as preparation continues for her departure to her new home in Connecticut. Originally built in...
ABC6.com
First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
whatsupnewp.com
River Farm, a gated 130-acre estate with 1-mile frontage on the Narrow River lists for $14.5 million
Offered for the first time in 20 years, the iconic property includes 4 separate parcels of land and offers the possibility of creating a multigenerational compound or private subdivision. The property is represented by Narragansett native Kaitlyn Pimental, an agent with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/MAX Professionals of Newport. “River...
The Ninety Nine closes 4 restaurants in New England
CANTON - The Ninety Nine has confirmed the closure of four New England restaurants in recent days.The location in Canton, Massachusetts closed on Saturday. Workers there are being transferred to other nearby Ninety Nine restaurants, or getting severance packages.The company is encouraging customers to dine at Ninety Nines in Quincy, Hingham or Walpole.In Connecticut, Ninety Nine restaurants in Stratford, Cromwell and Groton closed Monday."The Ninety Nine values its guests and the local communities, and thanks everyone for their patronage," the Woburn-based company said in a statement.There are now eight Ninety Nine locations left in Connecticut, and 58 in Massachusetts, according to the company website.Earlier this year, the Ninety Nine closed its Saugus location but opened a new restaurant in nearby Middleton.
rimonthly.com
Festival Ballet Providence Ignites the Holiday Season with a Fresh New Take on ‘The Nutcracker’
If you’ve had visions of sugar plums dancing in your head since the minute the clock struck midnight on November 1, you’re not going to want to miss this year’s The Nutcracker performance by the Festival Ballet Providence (FBP). Well known for their curated dance series, educational programs and community outreach, FBP is returning to the Vets with a fresh new take on the beloved holiday ballet from December 16–24. Audiences will be delighted by vibrant and shimmering costumes, colorful sets, a spectacular thirty-eight foot tall tree, clever magic tricks and a charming Nutcracker designed by local favorite Big Nazo Lab. A cast of talented young dancers will also grace the stage and perform alongside the FBP of world-class resident artists who hail from around the world but now call Rhode Island home.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Fire Destroys Rhode Island Furniture Store
A large fire destroyed a furniture store in Lincoln, Rhode Island, overnight. Heavy flames could be seen pouring from the building on Lonsdale Avenue, WJAR-TV reported. The fire was first reported around 11:30 p.m.. Officials said that when they first entered the building they found flames in the basement area. Firefighters were eventually called out of the building and forced to battle the blaze from outside.
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
rimonthly.com
Pop In at Lighthouse Skatepark’s Pop-Up Market
No need to bring your skateboard or rollerblades to this event. Lighthouse Skatepark is hosting a Pop-Up Market on Saturday, December 3, filled with local vendors of all varieties, including Marquis Craft Works, Sweet Fairy PVD and more. Original art, food and drinks, vintage and antique items, handmade goods and plenty more are in store at this flea market within the expansive Pawtucket skatepark.
GoLocalProv
One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners
Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
Smithonian
A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Money
This article is republished from Narratively, a storytelling platform that celebrates the diversity of humanity. Read the original article. Tuesday, October 6, 1885, was a rainy morning on bustling Levin Street in Newport, Rhode Island. Despite the rain, the day began like any other, with milkmen and delivery boys making their usual rounds. Wives and daughters carried out their household duties while keeping an eye on the small children. Horses pulled wagons and carriages noisily up and down the short artery between swanky Bellevue Avenue to the east and Thames Street, the commercial heart of Newport, to the west. On either side of Levin Street, a diverse population occupied homes that were interspersed between bars, liveries and family-run businesses. Among the clamor of the morning, the first gunshot from the Burton residence at 63 Levin Street went relatively unnoticed. A few neighbors would later say, upon reflection, that they’d heard that first shot. When a second shot quickly followed, folks paused their morning activities to listen. Then the screaming began.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in Rhode Island – Hodgepodge of Motels, an Armory, a hospital, …
Photos of RI State House event – credit “Redeye”. The Governor’s Christmas Tree Lighting happened last night with dozens of homeless Rhode Islanders in attendance. The event happened while 50 mph winds blew tents and people living outdoors. There were some chants and shouts directed toward the Governor that he failed on his promise – to offer housing to all in need by Thanksgiving.
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
independentri.com
Local music venues look to help you beat the winter blues
The winter solstice isn’t until December 21 this year, but around Southern Rhode Island, the frigid weather associated with the season usually arrives a lot sooner. Before you know it, you’ll be switching up your flannel shirts for a snowsuit and switching from raking leaves to shoveling ice and snow.
ABC6.com
Neighbors voice traffic concerns stemming from dispensary expansion
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — As the recreational sale of marijuana is now legal in Rhode Island, some are concerned the increased traffic at dispensaries will directly affect them. Arlene and Theresa both live on John Street in Portsmouth. Both of their homes are steps away from the Greenleaf Compassion...
independentri.com
Local towns gear up for big weekend of holiday celebrations, bazaars
Need a dash of Christmas spirit? Look no further than Southern Rhode Island this weekend as the area is set to go all in on holiday fair and events over the next few days as the memories of Thanksgiving fade into the revving rush of December celebrations and holiday shopping.
rinewstoday.com
Outdoors RI: Take a Westerly hike!
Watershed Hike, Glacier Preserve, December 13th, 12:30-2:30p. Join the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic River’s Stewardship Council and Lauren Barber from the Westerly Land Trust as they host a public hike through the beautiful and fascinating Glacier Park Preserve in Westerly. December is the perfect time for a guided hike...
Lindsey’s Owner Explains ‘Harsh Reality’ Behind Closure of Beloved Wareham Restaurant
After one of the most trying days of her life, Cheri Lindsey joined Michael and Maddie Tuesday morning to talk more in-depth about why her iconic Wareham restaurant closed so abruptly Monday. She told us the biggest problem at Lindsey's Family Restaurant, by far, was staffing. She simply didn't have...
