Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon Ducks’ meltdown at Oregon State and where the program goes from here: Talkin’ Ducks
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2, Pac-12 Conference) watched their conference championship chances go up in flames while blowing a 31-10 lead at Oregon State to lose 38-34.
kcfmradio.com
Sports
Basketball season begins this evening at Glen Butler Court. The Siuslaw Vikings will take the court against the North Bend Bulldogs. The Viking met the Bulldogs in preseason last year in North Bend. North Bend remains a 4A school while the Vikings have moved to a 3A status. The girls will be on the court first at 6pm with a 5:45 pregame on KCST. Boys will follow at approximately 7:30.
Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks commit, makes high school football National Play of the Week (Nov. 17-19)
The Skyline (Idaho) athlete made a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone that you have to see to believe
fishduck.com
Oregon Ducks Football: Will Dante Moore Be a Duck?
Looks like head coach Dan Lanning’s off to save the future of the Oregon Ducks football program today. After a rough last couple of weeks, the Oregon football world has been fluttering full of rumors about superstar quarterback Dante Moore de-committing from the program. This all sparked up when offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham took the job as Arizona State’s next head coach. His relationship with Moore was a major reason that the five-star recruit chose to join the Ducks next season, and with that relationship now voided from Autzen, everything’s in flux.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon needs an OC with substance, quarterback development experience
As far as coaching positions go; the offensive coordinator may well be one of the most short-lived that football has to offer. Defense wins games, but offense wins TV ratings. During the height of its power under Chip Kelly, Oregon Football had captivated audiences across the nation with its turbo-charged pace and exciting skill players. It almost got them a national championship. Almost.
Will Caleb Presley Do What Budda Baker Did?
They're two talented defensive backs from the Seattle area, originally pledged to Oregon, with the latter ending up at Washington.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Beavers projected to receive invite to Sun Bowl
Official bowl invitations will be made after this weekend’s conference championship games, but current projections put No. 16 Oregon State in the Sun Bowl against an opponent from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Sun Bowl will be played at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in El Paso, Texas, and...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
buildingthedam.com
Oregon State Football: Most Likely Opponent by Bowl Game
Thanks to some tremendous reporting by Nick Daschel it appears that Oregon State is not as much of a lock to play in the Sun Bowl as it once appeared. The Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowl will all have the option to select the Beavers first. And while Oregon State is competing with UCLA, Oregon & one of Utah/Washington for bowl game matchups it appears that the Beavers have garnered enough interest from the three bowls with choices before the Sun Bowl that El Paso is no longer the likely destination.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon veterans' home led by ex-Beavers RB
At some point, Damien Haskins had to stop running. The 28-year-old former Oregon State University running back said it was around the time a medical retirement ended his sports career that his studies began to pay off. Haskins took the helm of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon...
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
kqennewsradio.com
FLORENCE LOGGING FIRM NAMED OPERATOR OF THE YEAR FOR SOUTHWEST OREGON
A Florence logging firm has been named Operator of the year for Southwest Oregon by one of three regional advisory committees of the Oregon Board of Forestry. They selected R and R Logging, which is owned by Bobby King. A release from the Oregon Department of Forestry said the award...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Eugene, Oregon
There’s a lot to love about Eugene, Oregon. Beyond being home to the University of Oregon, it’s a nature lover’s dream. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon and on the intersection of the McKenzie and Willamette rivers, there’s an abundance of outdoor activities to do here, from miles of biking, hiking, and running trails to kayaking and other watersports.
kezi.com
Highway off ramp in Corvallis closed for repairs after collision
Corvallis, OR -- A highway off ramp that leads into downtown Corvallis is closed after a truck crashed into it on Wednesday. After some assessments, officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation say that if all goes well the ramp should be repaired and back to normal by the end of December.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
klcc.org
Willamette Valley gets dusting of snow on first day of December
The right mixture of cooler temperatures and consistent precipitation on Wednesday night allowed for what meteorologists call the “wet bulb” effect. “Basically what that is, is big fat drops of rain. If there’s enough of it, those raindrops can actually lower the ambient temperature and cause that rain to transition into snow.”
kezi.com
Crash that closed River Road between Junction City and Eugene fatal, deputies say
EUGENE, Ore. -- A stretch of River Road between Junction City and Eugene was closed Wednesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash that the driver did not survive, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reports. According to the LCSO, they responded to a reported crash between Bishop Lane and Lone Pine...
Comments / 0