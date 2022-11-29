Vernice Mae Evans, age 101 and ¾ of New Richmond passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, ultimately succumbing to pneumonia, at St. Croix Health Center. She was born on February 20, 1921, on the family farm near Paynesville, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Charles and Freda Heitke and grew up with her sister Lois, brother Frederick (Bud) and twins Mary and Jimmy Heitke. After graduating from high school at age 16, she became a dental assistant which was also her job in California during WW II before her husband Klayton was shipped off to England where he and his regiment survived their landing on Normandy Beach the second day of D-Day. After the war she and her husband Klayt moved to New Richmond where they owned and operated Evans Shell and Oldsmobile while she did the bookkeeping and they raised their daughters Barbi and Kay. After such interesting jobs as selling make-up and taking the 1960 census for New Richmond, she began more than 34 years of Sales and Marketing for Doughboy Industries, Inc. This was followed by almost 25 years as receptionist, proofreader, columnist and assistant to the editor at The New Richmond News. She loved having a ring-side seat for parades and happenings right on main street of her favorite city in the whole world. She knew how to use the latest iPhone, iPad and computer and even attended Zoom meetings with her family and friends. She was always active with her bridge clubs, golf league and loved singing in her church choir for over 60 years. As a two-time survivor of cancer, she participated in many walkathons and fundraising events. Vernice is the founder of a yearly golf tournament in Paynesville, MN called The Heitke Open. She has traveled the world to Europe, Asia, Japan (3 trips) and celebrated her birthday in Hawaii more than 25 times. A lifelong golfer, she relished having been on the winning hometown ladies league team and had even played the famous St. Andrews course in Scotland way back when she was in her 60s.

NEW RICHMOND, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO