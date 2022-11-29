Read full article on original website
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
River Falls Journal
River Falls comes up one goal short in BRC opener (13 photos)
River Falls struck first but Eau Claire Memorial got the go-ahead goal early in the second period and held on to defeat the Wildcats 2-1 in the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams Thursday night in River Falls. River Falls vs. Eau Claire Memorial (13 photos) Andrew Amundson poked...
River Falls Journal
Somerset girls pull away from River Falls (10 photos)
The Somerset girls basketball team hasn’t been intimidated by its Big Rivers Conference opponents this season. The Spartans picked up their second victory over a BRC foe Thursday night in River Falls by pulling away in the second half for a 57-40 victory over the Wildcats. Somerset’s only other win this season was a 55-48 victory over New Richmond in the season opener.
River Falls Journal
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN
When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
mygateway.news
Village of Spring Valley holds Special Board Meeting
SPRING VALLEY, WI – The Village of Spring Valley held a Special Board Meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Village Board Room. Village President Marsha Brunkhorst called the meeting to order and called the roll, with all six Trustees present. To read this and...
River Falls Journal
Vernice Evans
Vernice Mae Evans, age 101 and ¾ of New Richmond passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, ultimately succumbing to pneumonia, at St. Croix Health Center. She was born on February 20, 1921, on the family farm near Paynesville, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Charles and Freda Heitke and grew up with her sister Lois, brother Frederick (Bud) and twins Mary and Jimmy Heitke. After graduating from high school at age 16, she became a dental assistant which was also her job in California during WW II before her husband Klayton was shipped off to England where he and his regiment survived their landing on Normandy Beach the second day of D-Day. After the war she and her husband Klayt moved to New Richmond where they owned and operated Evans Shell and Oldsmobile while she did the bookkeeping and they raised their daughters Barbi and Kay. After such interesting jobs as selling make-up and taking the 1960 census for New Richmond, she began more than 34 years of Sales and Marketing for Doughboy Industries, Inc. This was followed by almost 25 years as receptionist, proofreader, columnist and assistant to the editor at The New Richmond News. She loved having a ring-side seat for parades and happenings right on main street of her favorite city in the whole world. She knew how to use the latest iPhone, iPad and computer and even attended Zoom meetings with her family and friends. She was always active with her bridge clubs, golf league and loved singing in her church choir for over 60 years. As a two-time survivor of cancer, she participated in many walkathons and fundraising events. Vernice is the founder of a yearly golf tournament in Paynesville, MN called The Heitke Open. She has traveled the world to Europe, Asia, Japan (3 trips) and celebrated her birthday in Hawaii more than 25 times. A lifelong golfer, she relished having been on the winning hometown ladies league team and had even played the famous St. Andrews course in Scotland way back when she was in her 60s.
wiproud.com
25+ crashes reported in western Wis. yesterday
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Western Wisconsin was hit with its first significant snowfall of the season. Areas of the Chippewa Valley saw anywhere from three to six inches of snow. Farther north, communities like Hudson had nearly eight inches. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports close to 25 crashes and runoffs...
River Falls Journal
Roy John Giudice
Roy John Giudice, age 93, of Hudson, passed away November 27, 2022 at his residence in the Wintergreen Apartments, with family at his side. Roy was born April 13, 1929 in Ackerville, WI to John and Eleanor (Fassbender) Giudice. He graduated from Slinger High School. Following his high school graduation,...
River Falls Journal
Abusive priest list published, four in area named as '‘credibly accused'
Last week the Diocese of Superior released a list of 23 priests who have “credibly accused” of raping or sexually abusing children. Four priests in the Pierce and St. Croix county area were included on the list. The four priests are Ryan Erickson of Hudson, Joseph Higgins of...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after hit and run in Lake Hallie, suspected 4th OWI offense
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested after a hit and run in Lake Hallie and is suspected of a 4th OWI offense. According to a media release from the Lake Hallie Police Department, on Nov. 30, 2022, around 10:02 a.m., a Lake Hallie Police Officer was investigating a separate traffic incident due to the icy conditions at the intersection of Business Highway 53 and State Highway 124 in the Village of Lake Hallie when he saw a pickup truck traveling northbound on Business Highway 53.
Video: I-694 northbound closed in Oakdale as jackknifed semi hangs over bridge
I-694 is currently closed northbound in Oakdale as a semi-trailer hangs precariously from a bridge over the freeway. The semi jackknifed on the County Road 10 bridge over I-694, with the Minnesota Department of Transportation saying it expects the northbound interstate to be closed till around 10 p.m. At this...
River Falls Journal
Weekend planner: Candlelight Stroll, music and more
Carriage rides through Lakefront Park aglow with luminary candles set the mood for this holiday event. Festively decorated shops and bistros greet you with the sights and sounds of the season. Tasty treats tempt your senses while restaurants showcase the best of holiday dining. Candlelight Stroll is sure to get...
wiproud.com
1 dead after head-on collision in Barron Co.
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County. It happened around 8 yesterday morning on Highway 48. The Barron County Sheriff says an initial investigation shows a driver of an SUV lost control, crossed the center line, and hit a tanker-type truck. The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man from Cumberland, died at the scene. The driver of the truck was not hurt.
River Falls Journal
River Falls police reports
Vehicle accident, East Cascade Avenue and Crescent Street. Vehicle Accident, South Main Street and Vine Street. Vehicle accident with injury, North Main Street and Powell Avenue. Vehicle accident, South Main Street and East Walnut Street. Vehicle accident, Morgan Road and Falcon Drive. Domestic, 411 Kennedy St. Nov. 15. Disturbance, 1856...
WEAU-TV 13
No people hurt, 4 dogs dead after structure fire in Jackson County
TOWNSHIP OF NORTHFIELD, Wis. (WEAU) - No people are reported to be hurt and four dogs are dead after a structure fire in Jackson County Thursday. According to social post via the Hixton Fire & Rescue Facebook Page, at 11:04 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2022 Hixton Fire received a report of a possible fire on Winger Road in the Township of Northfield. Jackson County Dispatch said at 11:08 a.m. that they received a report of a structure fire at W14627 Winger Road. Full response mutual aid was requested. The Hixton chief arrived at 11:23 a.m. and said the attached garage was collapsed with heavy fire involvement on the two-story home. Crews attacked the fire, and the interior crew said that the fire was knocked down at 11:42 a.m.
winonaradio.com
Spike Strips Deployed During High-Speed Chase
(KWNO)-Yesterday, at approximately 7:18 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol notified the Trempealeau County Dispatch Center of a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 94 headed towards Trempealeau County. A gray Chevy Camaro traveling westbound on Interstate 94 was driving at speeds in excess of 120 mph. Jackson County deputies were forced to...
WEAU-TV 13
Name released in Barron County fatal crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities have identified the person who died after a two-vehicle crash in Barron County Tuesday morning. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department identified 23-year-old Kyle Vadner of Cumberland as the driver. According to a media release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Nov. 29,...
La Crosse Police welcome ‘Cheddar’ as their new K-9 therapy dog
Cheddar will be LCPD's very first K-9 Therapy Dog. Cheddar will be with SRO Ryan Ledvina on daily assignment within schools.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man’s Brazen Fleet Farm Theft Leads to Felony Charges
(KWNO)-Fleet Farm asset protection staff stopped a Winona man after he walked out of the local Fleet Farm with $1,400 worth of store merchandise on November 25th. The asset protection staff member who recognized the suspect from previous interactions was able to confiscate the stolen product at the time of the incident; however, the male suspect was able to flee the area before officers arrived.
cwbradio.com
Pets of the Week: Song, Lyric, Ornament, and Star
Song, Lyric, Ornament, and Star are the Pets of the Week from the Clark County Humane Society made possible by Creekside Kennels and Shop south of Black River Falls. 'Tis the Season! This week we have four adorable puppies to share as our Pet of the Week, and they all have Christmas-themed names! Song, Lyric, Ornament are girls and Star is a boy. They are all 12 weeks old and weigh about 18#.
