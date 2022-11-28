Read full article on original website
Big game habitat seasonal closures begin around Steamboat Springs
As harsh winter weather closes in on wildlife, herds of deer and elk will seek places for shelter. To ensure herds remain undisturbed by humans as they forage for food under snowfall, the US Forest Service has instituted seasonal closures for the animals’ winter range. These closures began on Thursday, Dec. 1, in multiple locations around Steamboat Springs on the Routt National Forest. These closures will last until April 15 in areas where encounters between wildlife and people normally occur.
Granby’s finance director wins statewide Finance Professional of the Year recognition
This November, Sharon Spurlin, the town of Granby’s finance director, received statewide recognition for her work in all aspects of the town’s accounting and budget. She won the Finance Professional of the Year award from the Colorado Government Finance Officers Association. “In the complex world of numbers and...
Grand Nordic Corner: Snow Mountain Ranch offers almost 75 miles of groomed trails
Snow Mountain Ranch sits on 5,200 acres just off U.S. Highway 40 between Tabernash and Granby. It is a year-round playground offering over 120 kilometers (just shy of 75 miles) of groomed trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, tubing, sleigh rides and other winter outdoor activities as well as mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding, disc golf, zip line, climbing and tubing in the summer. Construction of the new buildings for Camp Chief Ouray and the activities center will continue through the winter at the far end of the Nordic Center parking lot compromising access to and many of the old CCO Loops.
Winter Park Express train tickets on sale now
The weekend ski train that runs from Denver’s Union Station to Winter Park Resort will start up again Jan. 13, but tickets are on sale now. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through March 26, the Winter Park Express will make 33 roundtrips, with one-way fares from $34 and kids (ages 2-12) fares from $17.
Local guides look to help beginners prepare for winter recreation
During the summer exploring Grand County’s mountains can be as simple as hike on a trail in the sunshine — while some may worry about wildlife in the woods, most people don’t find it very intimidating. Once the snow and cold of winter comes, though, outdoor activities outside of resorts can pose greater danger and intimidation.
Forest services to conduct fire fuel reduction program in December
The Colorado State Forest Service, U.S. Forest Service and Denver Water will work with private landowners to reduce fire fuels on private land across 125 acres east of Fraser. A state forest service press release read the program will start early December and end later this month or in January.
Library Corner: Reviewing the year at the Grand County Library District
Grand County Library District is a community resource that supports the residents and visitors with opportunities to explore the world and delve into passions. We are here to assist you with boundless opportunities and the following is a review of this past year. Public libraries have done a great deal...
Fraser Valley Lions Club and Granby host holiday events
The Fraser Valley Lions Club hosted its Festival of Trees event Friday night while Destination Granby kicked off its Hometown Holidays events with a tree lighting. The Lions’ event featured trees and wreaths decorated by 33 nonprofits and desserts from local restaurants that could be bought through silent auctions as well as food, drinks, Middle Park High School carolers and a visit from Santa.
Winter Park opens uphill access for the season
On Thursday, Dec. 1, Winter Park Resort announced the opening of uphill access on any trails open in the normal uphill access areas. To snowshoe or uphill ski or snowboard, guests need to review the resort’s uphill policy and purchase an uphill armband. The armbands, which must be visible...
Grand Park fills vacant metro district board seats to represent residents
The residents of the West Meadow district in Fraser’s Grand Park development are now being represented on their special metro district board. During the district’s board meeting Nov. 15, three residents were appointed to the board, filling the long-term vacancies. A metro district levies and collects taxes on...
Steamboat Museum to host exhibit exploring arborglyphs created by sheepherders
An exhibit set to open at the Tread of Pioneers Museum in Steamboat Springs on Friday, Dec. 2, will highlight the arborglyphs etched into local Aspen trees and the connections this area has to the sheepherders who created them. “In thoroughly recording, sharing and archiving our local history, we know...
National Weather Service issues winter storm warning and avalanche watch
With high winds and over a foot of snow expected to fall on the Northern/Central Rocky Mountains beginning Thursday evening and into Friday, the National Weather Service has issued both a winter storm warning and an avalanche watch for parts of Colorado that include Grand County. The winter storm warning...
Grand Chorale Singers ready to bring ‘Joy to the World’ (and other carols) to Grand Lake on Dec. 10-11
The Grand Chorale has been delivering public Christmas concerts for over 30 years and the tradition continues this month with caroling for Grand County audiences. The Grand Chorale will perform two free public concerts in December. The Chorale will perform traditional carols and some new arrangements. The concerts will be...
Obituary: Owen Nixon
Owen Nixon passed away on November 28, 2022 at the age of 15, following a lifetime of physical and developmental health struggles. Owen was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; on February 17, 2007 to parents, Trisha Bellefeuille and Jeremy Nixon. He was a playful and musical child, always laughing at inappropriate noises or using his fingers to explore the world around him. When Owen lived in Grand County his light was met by many with love, at the time of his death Owen was living with his second family in Castle rock Colorado. Where his light was met again with love. After Owen was born with Cerebral Palsy and DeMorsier syndrome , his parents were aware that his diagnosis would cause him to live a shortened life. We thank and grieve with those who had the pleasure of sharing in Owens loving light. Owen’s memory will forever be cherished by ; Trisha (Bacon) Bellefeuille and Jeremy (Ruth) Nixon, his younger half brother Lyric Bellefeuille, step brothers, sister, and his forever parents Mel and Donna, their children and all of the people who helped Owen to have the most magical life. Owen’s ability to laugh at almost anything will forever be in our hearts.
