Owen Nixon passed away on November 28, 2022 at the age of 15, following a lifetime of physical and developmental health struggles. Owen was born in Steamboat Springs, Colorado; on February 17, 2007 to parents, Trisha Bellefeuille and Jeremy Nixon. He was a playful and musical child, always laughing at inappropriate noises or using his fingers to explore the world around him. When Owen lived in Grand County his light was met by many with love, at the time of his death Owen was living with his second family in Castle rock Colorado. Where his light was met again with love. After Owen was born with Cerebral Palsy and DeMorsier syndrome , his parents were aware that his diagnosis would cause him to live a shortened life. We thank and grieve with those who had the pleasure of sharing in Owens loving light. Owen’s memory will forever be cherished by ; Trisha (Bacon) Bellefeuille and Jeremy (Ruth) Nixon, his younger half brother Lyric Bellefeuille, step brothers, sister, and his forever parents Mel and Donna, their children and all of the people who helped Owen to have the most magical life. Owen’s ability to laugh at almost anything will forever be in our hearts.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO