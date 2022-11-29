Read full article on original website
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
NFL Analysis Network
1 Insane Number For Steelers QB Kenny Pickett From Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up an impressive victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football to end Week 12. While the playoffs may be a longshot for Pittsburgh as they improved their record to 4-8, the rest of this season is about getting rookie Kenny Pickett as many reps as possible so that he can continue his development.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger calls out Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada once again
Ben Roethlisberger hasn’t been shy about his feelings for Steelers' OC Matt Canada this season. He's back at it again. On this week's episode of "Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger," kicker Chris Boswell’s comments in Week 6 came into discussion. "It ain’t 'cause of you. I can guarantee you that much," Boswell said heading to the locker room following the Steelers win over the Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins prediction, pick, odds: Will Tua Tagovailoa lead Miami over the 49ers?
There are several high-profile matchups in the NFL during Week 13, but the Miami Dolphins traveling to Santa Clara, California, to take on the San Francisco 49ers is arguably the biggest game on the slate. Tons of storylines to unpack in this one, most notably, the matchup between former 49ers OC Mike McDaniel, now Miami's head coach, facing off against his mentor, Kyle Shanahan. How will McDaniel counter Shanahan's scheme on either side of the line of scrimmage? We've seen Tua Tagovailoa climb into third in the 2022 NFL MVP odds with huge production from his arm, finding Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle downfield for a lethal one-two punch. Can he overcome the league's best defense, led by Nick Bosa and Fred Warner?
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters gives you everything you need to know going into Week 13. We'll tell you about all the games, players and matchups you should be watching out for, as well as give a prediction for each game on this week's slate. Thursday, Dec. 1. Buffalo...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Why Tennessee Titans will cover, other best bets
There are multiple seasons within an NFL season. There’s the excitement of opening weekend and the season's first month. Then the league settles into a routine until Thanksgiving weekend. After all the turkey settles and the results become final, the NFL world turns our attention to the ever-changing playoff picture. Games start to feel more important, and the intensity of the league gradually increases each Sunday. We are finally at that the point of the season, which will make this weekend's slate even more exciting.
Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
FOX Sports
Brady, Bucs look to begin strong stretch run against Saints
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t in a position to make any assumptions about their chances of winning the woeful NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, a talented group of offensive playmakers around the seven-time Super Bowl champion, as well as a top-10 defense, the first-place Bucs (5-6) seem to have everything it takes to shrug off a disappointing start and repeat as division champions.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Chiefs-Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched a winning record for the 10th consecutive NFL season, but the Bengals have owned the Chiefs in Cincinnati. The Bengals have won six home games in a row against the Chiefs and six of the past seven overall, including the 27-24 overtime thriller in the AFC Championship Game last season.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill poised to dethrone Deebo Samuel as MIA takes on SF | THE CARTON SHOW
Which of these players are going to put their teams on their back in Week 13? Greg Jennings takes a look at this batch of matchups and decides which players are going to have to carry their teams to victory. Watch as he lays out why Tyreek Hill, who's heading into the Bay area with the Miami Dolphins, is poised to take the throne from San Francisco 49ers' receiver Deebo Samuel, and why it'll be up to Tyreek and Tua to come up with an answer for the Niners' defense.
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Dolphins-Niners
Week 13 is finally here. Why would we be so excited, you might wonder? Week 13 is special because this is when we start to really see similarities present themselves between team health and team success. We are able to get a clearer picture regarding which teams will and won’t make the playoffs when you combine current records with the Banged Up Score Rankings.
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt: Michigan 'might be the best team in the country,' true contenders
There were so many memorable moments to come out of Michigan’s 45-23 win over Ohio State this past weekend, it would be a near-impossible exercise to choose one that stood out above the rest. There was Cornelius Johnson’s 69-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter, which set the stage...
FOX Sports
Buckeyes' Stroud repeats as Big Ten offensive player of year
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's offensive player of the year for the second straight season and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton is freshman of the year. The conference announced its offensive awards on Wednesday, with Stroud extending to five years...
CBS Sports
NFL DFS, Bills vs. Patriots: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills will visit the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football after both teams played last Thursday on Thanksgiving. The two AFC East rivals are locked in tough battles within the division and AFC, so the stakes will be high for both teams and your NFL DFS lineups. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings in the head-to-head series, and quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in three of his last four games against Bill Belichick. Who in the NFL DFS player pool for Thursday Night Football can you rely on, and which players should you avoid as you set your NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.
Former Panthers safety believes Steve Wilks has done enough to shed interim tag
It's still unclear what direction the Carolina Panthers will go in with the head coaching position after firing Matt Rhule back in October. However, seven weeks into his interim gig, Steve Wilks has already gained the support of former safety Tre Boston. The Panthers have had mixed results since Wilks...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 14: How to bet Fresno State-Boise State
The Fresno State Bulldogs and Boise State Broncos will battle it out for the Mountain West Championship this Saturday on FOX. The 8-4 Bulldogs won their opening game against Cal Poly before posting four consecutive losses in Weeks 2, 3, 5, and 6. Since then, Fresno has rolled off seven straight wins.
FOX Sports
Packers OT Bakhtiari has appendectomy, won't play Sunday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy Friday and won’t play in Green Bay’s game Sunday at Chicago. “What a crazy day,” Bakhtiari tweeted Friday afternoon. “Thought I may have strained my abdomen or something this morning, so I brought it up to our team doctor. Next thing I know, I’m having surgery. Did not expect this. Everything went well. Thank y'all!”
FOX Sports
Browns, Raiders among five NFL dark-horse contenders
When the pages of the calendar flip to the month of December, football coaches around the NFL know it is time to prepare for playoff football. The energy and intensity of these "win-or-go" home games bring out the best in players and coaches hoping to feel the confetti fall on their shoulders as world champions.
FOX Sports
No. 15 Auburn hosts Colgate after Green's 22-point outing
Colgate Raiders (5-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-0) BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Auburn hosts the Colgate Raiders after Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points in Auburn's 65-60 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens. The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Auburn has a 5-0 record against opponents above .500. The Raiders...
FOX Sports
Bradley Chubb's trade to Miami shook him. Now he feels an injection of new life
Bradley Chubb has been hearing Von Miller's voice in his head over the past few weeks, particularly a piece of advice Miller gave Chubb in his rookie season. It has proven invaluable ever since the Denver Broncos traded the edge rusher to the Miami Dolphins a month ago — a move that ratcheted up the team's Super Bowl expectations.
