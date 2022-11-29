ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling hosting photo of your pet with Santa event

By John Lynch
 3 days ago

Jolly Old St. Nick will make a return to Wheeling from the North Pole on Saturday, Dec. 3 for Paws with Claus at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park at the Tunnel Green Recreation Complex in East Wheeling.

The public is invited to bring a camera and their well-behaved pooch for a photo with Santa from 1-3 p.m.

‘The holidays are about family and our pets are a part of our families, so we wanted to host an event that includes our furry companions,” said Rochelle Barry, the City’s director of Parks & Recreation.

The photo area will be complete with tunes, a holiday tree and décor. Raffle tickets for a basket containing pet-related items will be available for purchase along with holiday bandanas for your pet. Proceeds of the sale benefit the Ohio County Animal Shelter.

