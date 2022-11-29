ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Amazon is giving away free Echo Dots and smart plugs for Cyber Week

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eK1NT_0jR9wUD700

When it comes to the best free stuff from Amazon, nothing beats free money. That’s why you definitely need to see our guide on Amazon gift card deals that let you score free Amazon credit.

But there are other great freebies lurking on Amazon. And in this guide, the shopping experts at BGR Deals are going to show you where to find them.

Featured deals in this article:

If you know where to look, you can find all sorts of great freebies on Amazon. And some of them don’t even require you to purchase anything specific.

For example, the retailer is running a promotion right now that gets you a free $5 credit after your third in-garage delivery using Amazon Key. It might not be a ton of money, but $5 is $5. If you live in an area with Amazon Key and you have a compatible smart garage door controller like the MyQ, which is on sale right now for just $19.98. Why not take advantage of this offer?

Then, there are other freebies that require certain purchases. Here, we’re going to show you the best free stuff Amazon is offering right now.

Free Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug

Of all the freebies Amazon is offering right now, this offer is definitely our favorite. Aside from free money, that is.

From now until December 16, you can score not one but two freebies when you purchase a light-up Christmas tree. And incredibly, the two devices you get for free happen to be two of Amazon’s most popular devices ever!

First, you get a free Echo Dot 3rd-Gen worth $40. With more than 800,000 5-star reviews, this version of the Echo Dot is by far the most beloved smart speaker of all time.

On top of that, you also get a free Amazon Smart Plug worth $25. It has more than 430,000 5-star reviews, and it’s obviously the best model out there for use with Alexa.

Taking advantage of this deal couldn’t be easier.

Just pick the Christmas tree you want on this page and add it to your cart. Then, add the Echo Dot & Amazon Smart Plug bundle to your cart.

That’s it! When you check out, you’ll see that you’ll have a credit for the full cost of the Dot & smart plug bundle.

The fine print

Here are the full terms and conditions for this deal:

  • Offer expires at 12:00 p.m. (PT) December, 16, 2022.
  • Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com or Amazon.com Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon.com Services LLC ” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.
  • Offer does not apply to digital content.
  • Offer good while supplies last.
  • Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.
  • Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address.
  • Offer limited to one per customer and account.
  • Offer may not be combined with other offers.
  • Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount.
  • The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $64.98.
  • The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is 1 of Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle with Amazon Smart Plug – Charcoal.
  • Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.
  • Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.
  • Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order.
  • If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies.
  • If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.
  • Unless an Amazon Gift Card is the stated benefit of the promotion, promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.
  • Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.
  • Offer only applies to qualifying products listed on the following page: https://www.amazon.com/b?node=37942956011

More free stuff from Amazon

In addition to the deals listed above, there are some more freebies you can score right now from Amazon. Here are our favorites:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

Comments / 7

Related
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Billboard

Need a New Phone? This Limited Deal Gets You a Free Samsung Galaxy S22

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Shopping for a new phone, but haven’t settled on a design yet? A free phone might make the decision a lot easier. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is currently free, thanks to Black Friday deals that you can shop early. The S22 is one of the most popular phones of the year. Originally released in February, the S22 sold over 1 million pre-orders the first week after release...
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Mic

These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever

Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
GOBankingRates

5 Ways To Get Groceries for Free

Over the past year, your grocery bill has skyrocketed. You're not alone, as prices for food at home surged 10.8% for the year ended April 2022 -- the largest 12-month percentage increase since the...
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
livingetc.com

Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa

Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
BGR.com

BGR.com

350K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy