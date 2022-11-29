ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Today at Apple adds new Coding Lab for Kids session to celebrate Computer Science Education Week

By José Adorno
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MXca7_0jR9wTKO00

Today, Apple has announced it’s expanding its coding education resources with a new Today at Apple session. Focused on participants ages ten and up, the Coding Lab for Kids: Code your First App is coming to Apple Stores worldwide, celebrating Computer Science Education Week.

In a press release, Apple says it wants to engage participants ages ten and up to “explore app development in a fun, welcoming environment.” This experience is the latest in Apple’s library of resources to help students, families, and educators launch their journeys in the growing field of computer science.

The new sessions begin December 5 as part of the Today at Apple program, which offers free, daily in-store sessions that assist customers in unleashing their creativity and making the most of their devices.

“Around the world, our stores are centers for community, where people of all ages are invited to discover the most innovative products, learn new skills, and explore their creative passions,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Whether you’re trying something new like coding, or looking for tips for getting started with a device, our free Today at Apple sessions offer something for everyone — and our talented team members are always here to support you.”

This Coding Lab for Kids session will take advantage of the iPad and Swift Playgrounds, which the company calls a “fun and easy-to-use app that takes learners from their first line of code to their first app.”

After its launch, the new lab will become part of Apple’s rotating Today at Apple programming, with sessions scheduled at convenient times for kids and families. Customers can also sign up for Coding Skills: Getting Started with Swift Playgrounds, another Today at Apple session that introduces the Swift programming language and foundational concepts through an interactive game, allowing participants to explore coding basics like commands, functions, and loops.

Anyone, including families and groups, can register now at apple.co/coding-sessions.

More Apple Coverage: Apple Music Replay 2022 gets a revamp with Instagram-like reels, here’s how to share yours

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Gmail and Google Calendar could get standalone apps for the Pixel Watch

If you’ve ever wanted more out of the Gmail and Google Calendar experience on your smartwatch, the company may be finally doing something about that. For anyone using any smartwatch running Wear OS or Google’s new Pixel Watch, you’ve likely realized that the experience when it comes to Gmail and Google Calendar is lacking on the wrist. The Google Calendar experience is currently run through an Agenda app that has limited functionality in terms of what you can actually do with calendar events.
BGR.com

Apple raises visibility for World AIDS Day with (RED) products

To raise visibility for World AIDS Day, Apple is using its platform and services to highlight the ongoing effort to end HIV/AIDS and create opportunities for its customers to learn more, as well as offerings products that people can buy in Apple’s stores to help fight this disease. Hundreds...
BGR.com

Elon Musk joins the war against Apple and its App Store rules

Elon Musk has chosen the next target for his fans to go after: Apple. Over the course of the last week, Musk has already threatened to build his own phone company if Apple were to continue to impose its 30% commission on products sold through the Twitter app. Musk is no doubt, like many other companies, frustrated with what they perceive to be a 30% tax on their business for operating on Apple’s App Store.
BGR.com

Apple Pay could launch in South Korea tomorrow

Apple Pay could likely launch in one of Asia’s key markets as advertisements of the Hyundai Card shows that the Apple payment service could be available in the country starting this Wednesday. The information was shared by Tommy Boi on Twitter (via 9to5Mac). As you can see in the...
BGR.com

Google is bringing end-to-end encryption to group messages

Google is catching up to Apple’s iMessage with another update to Google Messages. In a blog post, the company revealed that it is finally bringing end-to-end encryption to group messages in Google Messages. In order to test the feature before it goes live for all users, Google is launching an open beta program over the “coming weeks.”
BGR.com

Samsung might release an app that helps you repair its phone

Need to make a repair on your Samsung phone? The company might soon have an app for that. As reported by SamMobile, Samsung has made a trademark filing for a new app that has sparked rumors the company could take on repair companies like iFixit for its own devices. The trademark filing, among other things, makes mentioned of a new “Self Repair Assistant” app.
BGR.com

Google issues emergency Chrome update to patch zero-day exploit

On Friday, Google began rolling out an emergency stable channel update for the Chrome browser on Windows, Mac, and Linux to patch a zero-day exploit that exists in the wild. If you haven’t done so, check and make sure your browser is updated to at least version 108.0.5359.94 on Mac and Linux and 108.0.5359.94/.95 on Windows.
BGR.com

Get 3 months of Spotify Premium for free over the holidays

Black Friday has now come and gone, but great deals will continue to pop up throughout the holiday season. One such deal comes from Spotify, which is offering three months of Spotify Premium for free if you sign up before the end of the year. On Monday, Spotify announced that...
BGR.com

iPhone City exits lockdown, but iPhone 14 Pro supply issues will continue

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are highly coveted Christmas gifts, but it’s nearly impossible to get one for December 25th. Demand for the handsets was high since the early September launch, and Apple never caught up with it. Then, in early November, the iPhone City in Zhengzhou was placed under lockdown after a COVID wave swept the area.
BGR.com

Bose might charge you extra to access certain features in its headphones

Do you really like noise cancellation on your headphones? Would you pay a subscription for it?. That’s one of the questions that Bose CEO Lila Snyder is pondering. In an interview with The Verge’s Nilay Patel on the Decoder podcast, Snyder talked about how the company continues to compete with companies like Apple and Google who have, over the years, launched their own audio products to compete with the longstanding brand.
BGR.com

Password keeper app LastPass just got hacked again

If there’s an app that shouldn’t get hacked is the one you use to store your passwords and credentials. Unfortunately, LastPass seems to be having a bad year, as this is the second time the company has announced it has had a “security incident.” Here’s what you need to know.
BGR.com

Android drops a ton of new features for the holidays

Android has gone above and beyond to surprise everyone with a host of new features to celebrate the holiday season. In a blog post, the company announced that it released a number of new features for phones, tablets, and smartwatches for the holidays. In addition to some smaller updates to Google Photos, emojis, and more, the company also released some major updates across compatible devices.
BGR.com

SoundPEATS Air3 Pro earbuds review: Comfort and noise cancellation

Plenty of people are looking for noise-cancelling earbuds that won’t break the bank. Noise cancellation has become one of the most popular aspects of the search for headphones, as nobody wants to listen to other people on a plane, train, or bus talking loudly. Finding the right noise-cancelling earbuds that are comfortable and make your life easier can be difficult, especially if you’re not trying to pay Apple AirPods Pro 2 prices. The SoundPEATS Air3 Pro are an intriguing entry into this landscape.
BGR.com

Best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals of 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more. The most popular wearables during Cyber Monday will undoubtedly be Apple Watches. And there are so many great Apple Watch deals to take advantage of right now. But Apple obviously isn’t the only game in town, and there’s another big brand offering deep discounts on best-selling wearables. That’s right, you should definitely check out all the Cyber Monday Fitbit deals available in 2022.
BGR.com

New Sunbird app might finally bring iMessage to Android

IMessage is easily the most important iPhone app that Apple has ever made. It offers rich communications and end-to-end encryption, features that several other apps have tried to replicate. Most importantly, iMessage only works on iPhone and Apple devices, and it’s a tremendous competitive advantage that Apple enjoys. Google continues to be terrified of iMessage, the kind of app that can steal users away from Android.
BGR.com

YouTube Music 2022 Recap now available, here are the highlights

Joining Apple Music Replay 2022 and Spotify Wrapped 2022, YouTube Music is also making available its 2022 Recap. With that, the streaming service users can see their music highlights during this year in a very social media-shareable experience. According to YouTube Music’s official blog, it’s introducing for the first time...
BGR.com

BGR.com

350K+
Followers
11K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy