Today at Apple adds new Coding Lab for Kids session to celebrate Computer Science Education Week

Today, Apple has announced it’s expanding its coding education resources with a new Today at Apple session. Focused on participants ages ten and up, the Coding Lab for Kids: Code your First App is coming to Apple Stores worldwide, celebrating Computer Science Education Week.

In a press release, Apple says it wants to engage participants ages ten and up to “explore app development in a fun, welcoming environment.” This experience is the latest in Apple’s library of resources to help students, families, and educators launch their journeys in the growing field of computer science.

The new sessions begin December 5 as part of the Today at Apple program, which offers free, daily in-store sessions that assist customers in unleashing their creativity and making the most of their devices.

“Around the world, our stores are centers for community, where people of all ages are invited to discover the most innovative products, learn new skills, and explore their creative passions,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Whether you’re trying something new like coding, or looking for tips for getting started with a device, our free Today at Apple sessions offer something for everyone — and our talented team members are always here to support you.”

This Coding Lab for Kids session will take advantage of the iPad and Swift Playgrounds, which the company calls a “fun and easy-to-use app that takes learners from their first line of code to their first app.”

After its launch, the new lab will become part of Apple’s rotating Today at Apple programming, with sessions scheduled at convenient times for kids and families. Customers can also sign up for Coding Skills: Getting Started with Swift Playgrounds, another Today at Apple session that introduces the Swift programming language and foundational concepts through an interactive game, allowing participants to explore coding basics like commands, functions, and loops.

Anyone, including families and groups, can register now at apple.co/coding-sessions.

