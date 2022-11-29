ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fortwaynesnbc.com

Santa Claus is coming to the Fort Wayne zoo this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Kids will have the chance to meet Santa Claus starting this Friday at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. The zoo announced the meet and greet with Santa will be a part of the Wild Zoo Wonderland event starting Friday, December 2. Zoo officials say...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crumbl Cookies announces grand opening date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crumbl Cookies announced their first Fort Wayne location will open its doors Dec. 9. The menu during the grand opening week will consist of six of the weekly rotating flavors. The weekly flavor drops will be announced every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts, officials say.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Night of Lights draws 35,000 people, breaks attendance record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An iconic Fort Wayne staple reaffirmed its local popularity by setting record attendance numbers, according to Downtown Fort Wayne (DFW). On Friday, DFW said on its Facebook page the 2022 Night of Lights brought in approximately 35,000 people. The attendance number broke the previous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Shop local with the Days of Holly Shopping

Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Downtown Fort Wayne to learn more about the Days of Holly Shopping and how you can support local businesses this holiday season. Learn more here.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Third year for ‘Be the Light in a Child’s Night’ fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is bringing back their “Be the Light in a Child’s Night” luminary holiday sale for the third year. The fundraiser benefits the Beds4Kids program. To contribute, stop by the Mustard Seed at 36356 Illinois Road to purchase a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!. According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Local developer plans 185-acre ‘village’ in southwest Fort Wayne

Another village concept is coming to southwest Fort Wayne. Developer Jeff Thomas is proposing a 184-acre development on the southwest side, located between West Hamilton Road South and Illinois Road. Mercato Village is described in short planning documents as a “multi-use development including a shopping center, apartment complex and multi-use...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Finalist to win $150,000 to locate business in southeast FW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Project Activate SouthEast (PASE) Fort Wayne is holding its final pitch competition Saturday, Dec. 3. According to PASE officials, the program encourages entrepreneurs to locate their business in the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The program’s five finalists will be presenting their...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Windy, briefly warmer Friday before turning much colder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — It’s a cold and cloudy start to Friday with temperatures stepping off near 30 degrees. Under a cloudy sky, highs reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s. It’s breezy Friday morning and the wind ramps up as the day progresses. Expect...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Flu season in full swing earlier than usual in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With wintery months always comes the annual flu season, but this year’s season has made its presence known much earlier than normal. WANE 15 spoke with Allen County Health Commissioner Thomas Gutwein about the details surrounding this year’s flu season so far.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fort Wayne, IN

Bordered by Ohio and Michigan and nicknamed the City of Churches, Fort Wayne the county seat of Allen County, with a 263,886 population as of the 2020 Census. Established in 1794 by the U.S. Army led by General Anthony Wayne, the city was named after him after the American Revolutionary War.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

6 state-funded art murals debut in northeast Indiana

(WANE) — Local organizations across Indiana recently completed over 40 state-funded public art murals, including six in northeast Indiana. The Indiana Destination Development Corporation provided the funding by offering a matching grant of up to $5,000. The organization handed out more than $200,000 in May. “These public art projects...
INDIANA STATE
fortwaynesnbc.com

City of Fort Wayne announces new public information officer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - On Dec. 1, The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division announced Elizabeth Webb will serve as its new public information officer. According to a news release, Webb began her duties on Nov. 28. Webb has more than 10 years of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
whatzup.com

Three Rivers Music Theatre getting ‘Kinky’

The winner of every major Best Musical award, including the Tony, the Grammy, and London’s Olivier Award, Kinky Boots is based on true events, telling the story of two people with nothing in common, or so they think. With songs by Grammy- and Tony-winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper and...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Lindenwood Cemetery rededicates AIDS memorial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As part of World AIDS Day, Lindenwood Cemetery cut the ribbon on a newly refurbished and rededicated AIDS monument Thursday. Before the ceremony, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and Jeff Markley, executive director of Positive Resource Connection, both spoke. Della Lish McGee also performed.
