FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
WUSA
Here are the chances we'll see snow on the ground for Christmas this year
WASHINGTON — It's officially December and Christmas is right around the corner. Will D.C. see white Christmas in 2022? Historically, chances are slim. The last time there was a white Christmas in D.C. was in 2009. That was only because there was snow left on the ground from the historic "snowmageddon" blizzard.
WJLA
DC Weather: Gusty winds Wednesday ahead of sharp cold front
WASHINGTON (7News) — First Alert Weather is tracking a potent storm system on Wednesday. It is part of the same system that has produced severe weather down in the deep south overnight. This system is weakening and shifting east. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued through 2 p.m. for...
One stretch of I-95 'unrivaled' for traffic jams, new report finds
WASHINGTON — A new traffic analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Board ranks some of the DMV's worst traffic spots. While the report offers a top 10 list of the region's worst areas for bottlenecks, Interstate 95 in Woodbridge, Virginia, reigns supreme. According to the report, Southbound I-95...
Bay Bridge Under Wind Warnings As Gusts Pick Up In Maryland: MDTA
The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDTA) is cautioning that the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is the subject of a "wind warning" and it may be ill-advised for some motorists to traverse it until the weather calms down. Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the MDTA issued an alert for...
WJLA
Does your commute make the list? Transportation officials rank 10 worst bottlenecks in DMV
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — As much bad traffic as the D.C. area has, one particular stretch is head and shoulders worse than any other, according to an analysis by the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board (TPB) that its members will discuss Friday. According to the analysis, the southbound...
Silver Line Extension racks up ridership with Dulles Station stop
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, including the highly anticipated Dulles station, opened to the public over two weeks ago and since then more than 60,000 people have entered one of the new stations. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) opened the...
Metro riders to see more Red Line trains starting Dec. 5
WASHINGTON — Red Line riders will start seeing shorter wait times as more trains are added to service starting Dec. 5. According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the agency is adding more 7000-series trains back into service. With the additional rail cars, Red...
Here's how home prices have changed in the D.C. region
Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region. Data: Zillow. Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsOverall, home prices are up in the D.C. region. But when you take a closer look at the data, some ZIP codes have seen modest price drops over the last few months — especially closer to and inside the District. Prices are lower in:20011, which includes parts of Brightwood Park. The typical home went from $801.8K in July to $789.7K in October.20024, which includes parts of Southwest ($491.4K to $486K).20902, which includes parts of Silver Spring...
D.C. Residents are Mostly Real ID-Compliant as Restrictive Homeland Security Program Looms
The Department of Homeland Security wants all Americans recognized universally as a star — at least they want you to have that one star on your driver’s license that proves you’re REAL ID-compliant. The post D.C. Residents are Mostly Real ID-Compliant as Restrictive Homeland Security Program Looms appeared first on The Washington Informer.
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend to ring in December | Dec. 2-4
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: WUSA9 staff will be involved in two of this week's events, including coverage of the District's Holiday Boat Parade and Get Up DC Anchor Annie Yu as an announcer of the Manassas Christmas parade. The last month of the year is finally here! Whether 2022...
grid.news
Washington, D.C., is about to vote on free public transit. Is it as good as it sounds for a community?
Washington, D.C., might be the first major U.S. city to offer free bus service. The city council is considering a bill that would make it free to ride on the Metrobus in the District and provide 24-hour bus service for some of the city’s more traveled routes. Not many...
D.C. Council Wants To Make Metrobus Fares Free In The District, Expand Service Overnight
The D.C. Council wants to make WMATA bus service fare-free in the District next year. If approved, D.C. would become one of the largest and most prominent cities in the country to make the bus free at the fare box. Metro for D.C. bill creator and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
More Changes Coming to GW Parkway in Alexandria
The George Washington Memorial Parkway could see more changes south of the City of Alexandria, according to the National Park Service. Changes could improve widening the Mount Vernon Trail, improving crossing and intersections for trail users, and could "include the potential for the implementation of a road diet, crosswalks, and intersection improvements." Further details and specifics will be available during a virtual meeting scheduled for Dec. 6.
WUSA
These roads will be closed for the 100th National Christmas Tree lighting
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s National Christmas tree is getting lit up for the 100th time on Wednesday! While you're getting in the spirit, make sure you take note of these closures so traffic won't turn you into a scrooge. The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from...
Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons
TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
fox5dc.com
Rescue at DC’s Union Station after person on roof of train car suffers electrical injury
WASHINGTON - A rescue is underway at D.C.'s Union Station after a person suffered an electrical injury while coming into contact with power while walking on the roof of train car. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. beneath the H Street bridge that crosses over the train lines just...
foodgressing.com
Winter City Lights – Holiday Lights Festival in Olney, Maryland
Winter City Lights, the new holiday lights festival in Olney, Maryland is an immersive holiday lights experience where guests can explore 200,000 square feet of displays covering 18 beautifully decorated acres. Upon entering, guests are “wowed” by a 52-foot programmable Christmas tree featuring a 32,000 square-foot diameter canopy of lights...
eenews.net
East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.
Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story on Gourmeltz and its owner from June 2021. A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was issued for Gourmeltz's sales records and any information related to "possession of alcoholic beverages without a license, maintaining a common nuisance and the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages."
theburn.com
Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun
(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
WUSA9
