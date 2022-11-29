ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

DC Weather: Gusty winds Wednesday ahead of sharp cold front

WASHINGTON (7News) — First Alert Weather is tracking a potent storm system on Wednesday. It is part of the same system that has produced severe weather down in the deep south overnight. This system is weakening and shifting east. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued through 2 p.m. for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Metro riders to see more Red Line trains starting Dec. 5

WASHINGTON — Red Line riders will start seeing shorter wait times as more trains are added to service starting Dec. 5. According to a release from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the agency is adding more 7000-series trains back into service. With the additional rail cars, Red...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios DC

Here's how home prices have changed in the D.C. region

Note: "Typical" refers to the average home value in the middle 30% of estimated home values in a region. Data: Zillow. Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsOverall, home prices are up in the D.C. region. But when you take a closer look at the data, some ZIP codes have seen modest price drops over the last few months — especially closer to and inside the District. Prices are lower in:20011, which includes parts of Brightwood Park. The typical home went from $801.8K in July to $789.7K in October.20024, which includes parts of Southwest ($491.4K to $486K).20902, which includes parts of Silver Spring...
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

More Changes Coming to GW Parkway in Alexandria

The George Washington Memorial Parkway could see more changes south of the City of Alexandria, according to the National Park Service. Changes could improve widening the Mount Vernon Trail, improving crossing and intersections for trail users, and could "include the potential for the implementation of a road diet, crosswalks, and intersection improvements." Further details and specifics will be available during a virtual meeting scheduled for Dec. 6.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Man dies in five car pileup on I-495 near Tysons

TYSONS, Va. — A 71-year-old D.C. man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, according to traffic officials. The crash shut down lanes on the Beltway for several hours Thursday morning. Police say five vehicles were involved in the collision that occurred around 6:52 a.m. in the...
WASHINGTON, DC
foodgressing.com

Winter City Lights – Holiday Lights Festival in Olney, Maryland

Winter City Lights, the new holiday lights festival in Olney, Maryland is an immersive holiday lights experience where guests can explore 200,000 square feet of displays covering 18 beautifully decorated acres. Upon entering, guests are “wowed” by a 52-foot programmable Christmas tree featuring a 32,000 square-foot diameter canopy of lights...
OLNEY, MD
eenews.net

East Coast’s first countywide gas ban passed in Md.

Montgomery County, Md., moved yesterday to become the first county on the East Coast to ban natural gas as a source of heat in new buildings, pleasing green groups even as critics warned of higher energy costs. The gas limits, backed in a 9-0 vote by the Montgomery County Council’s...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Virginia restaurant that defied COVID orders subject to search and seizure by ABC

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story on Gourmeltz and its owner from June 2021. A Fredericksburg restaurant that has repeatedly made headlines for defying Virginia's COVID mandates during the height of the pandemic and battling to maintain its licenses was subject to a search and seizure by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) Friday morning. A search warrant was issued for Gourmeltz's sales records and any information related to "possession of alcoholic beverages without a license, maintaining a common nuisance and the illegal sale of alcoholic beverages."
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
theburn.com

Breaking News: Fuel truck overturns, snarls traffic in Loudoun

(Updated 1:30 p.m.) Local officials have cleared an overturned tanker truck that made for a rush hour nightmare Wednesday morning and all lanes on Route 7 have reopened. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the pre-dawn hours early Wednesday morning. The accident happened on one of the cloverleaf entrance ramps connecting to the highway.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
