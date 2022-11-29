ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
FanSided

NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys

Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
News Breaking LIVE

Major League Baseball Legend Dies

Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
NJ.com

Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees

After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
The Spun

Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees’ reported contract offer to Aaron Judge revealed

The New York Yankees are making a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, as evidenced by the reported offer they have put on the table for their star outfielder. The Yankees have offered Judge in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million to remain with the Yankees, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Yankees could even increase their offer depending on what the San Francisco Giants, the chief rivals for Judge, choose to put forward.
ClutchPoints

Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jets

The Minnesota Vikings bounced back well in Week 12 after they got shellacked by the Cowboys in Week 11. The Vikings will look to win back-to-back here as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will help the Vikings stay in second place in the NFC as they make a strong push for postseason positioning. Here are our Vikings Week 13 predictions as they take on the Jets.
Yardbarker

Jets Worked Out Four Players, Including TE Dalton Keene

The team also worked out tight ends John Lovett and Dominique Daffney. Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him. He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
NJ.com

Mets’ Billy Eppler gives update on offseason talks

It’s a busy time of year for Billy Eppler. And the New York Mets general manager has given an update on contract talks. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo: “I’m having active and pretty regular dialogue on a number of fronts. The volume...
Front Office Sports

Senator Wants Jets Back in New York

A state senator wants the New York Jets back in the actual state of New York. Sen. Joseph Addabbo, whose district includes parts of Queens, wants the NFL team to return to the borough where they played from 1964-83 at Shea Stadium. The Jets won Super Bowl III in 1969.
