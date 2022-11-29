Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Christian McCaffrey Update
Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is dealing with "irritation" in his knee. As a result, fans around the league are worried about his outlook for Week 13. McCaffrey's status for this Sunday has not yet been decided. The latest update,...
NFL insider hints Odell Beckham Jr. might change his mind about Cowboys
Star free agent Odell Beckham Jr. is set to begin his tour as he decides which team to join, and an insider suggests he may end up in New York, not the Cowboys. Odell Beckham Jr. has a lot of eyes on him as he starts his journey back to the NFL. It was speculated that he was most likely to land with the Dallas Cowboys, but NFL insider Josina Anderson may be dropping hints of him ultimately landing in New York through a cryptic Tweet.
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. not planning to work out for Giants, Bills, Cowboys
Months in the making, Odell Beckham Jr.‘s free agency tour will begin Thursday with a Giants visit. Friday, Beckham will depart for Buffalo, with perhaps his most pivotal meeting — with Dallas, which is viewed as the favorite — set for Monday. These visits will not involve...
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Dolphins
The San Francisco 49ers Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins involves two teams that have their sights set on making it to Arizona for the Super Bowl come February. Ahead of these two juggernauts going head-to-head, we’ll be making our 49ers Week 13 predictions. After trading for superstar...
Popculture
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry has reportedly died at the age of 84, according to NBC Sports. Perry reportedly passed away early Thursday morning due to natural causes at his home in Gaffney, South Carolina. No other details have been made available.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Johnny Damon regrets 1 thing about leaving the Red Sox for the Yankees
After playing with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland A’s, Johnny Damon spent 2002 to 2005 with the Boston Red Sox helping them to a World Series in 2004. Once his contract was up, the Red Sox stood firm on the proposal of a three-year deal and the outfielder ended up packing his things and heading to the New York Yankees, who offered him four years for $52 million. It was there that he won his second World Series in 2009.
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
The New York Yankees have offered Aaron Judge an eight-year, $300 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Judge has yet to agree to a contract. The free agent met with the San Francisco Giants last week.
Jets Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The New York Jets cut a wide receiver from their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. They officially cut Diontae Spencer, who's been around the horn in the NFL. Spencer got his start in the NFL back in 2014 when he signed with the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams out of McNeese State.
Yankees’ reported contract offer to Aaron Judge revealed
The New York Yankees are making a major effort to keep Aaron Judge, as evidenced by the reported offer they have put on the table for their star outfielder. The Yankees have offered Judge in the neighborhood of eight years and $300 million to remain with the Yankees, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Yankees could even increase their offer depending on what the San Francisco Giants, the chief rivals for Judge, choose to put forward.
Chicago Bears Reportedly Poach Quarterback Off Detroit Lions' Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears have signed a quarterback commonly referred to as "TB12". Unfortunately for Bears fans, though, it's not Tom Brady. According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears have signed Detroit Lions' practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle to the team's active roster. "The ...
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Jets
The Minnesota Vikings bounced back well in Week 12 after they got shellacked by the Cowboys in Week 11. The Vikings will look to win back-to-back here as they face the New York Jets at home in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will help the Vikings stay in second place in the NFC as they make a strong push for postseason positioning. Here are our Vikings Week 13 predictions as they take on the Jets.
Yardbarker
Jets Worked Out Four Players, Including TE Dalton Keene
The team also worked out tight ends John Lovett and Dominique Daffney. Keene, 23, was selected with the No. 101 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft after the Patriots traded up to get him. He signed a four-year, $4,057,645 rookie contract including an $832,294 signing bonus...
Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Mets’ Billy Eppler gives update on offseason talks
It’s a busy time of year for Billy Eppler. And the New York Mets general manager has given an update on contract talks. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo: “I’m having active and pretty regular dialogue on a number of fronts. The volume...
Senator Wants Jets Back in New York
A state senator wants the New York Jets back in the actual state of New York. Sen. Joseph Addabbo, whose district includes parts of Queens, wants the NFL team to return to the borough where they played from 1964-83 at Shea Stadium. The Jets won Super Bowl III in 1969.
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0