In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Iowa at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Highlights of Oklahoma preferred walk-on linebacker commit Casen Calmus out of Brentwood, TN.
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-4) at Liberty Flames (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Darius McGhee scored 23 points in Liberty’s 80-53 victory against the Delaware State Hornets. The Flames have gone 3-1 at home. Liberty averages 71.6...
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — The degree Masters champion Scottie Scheffler earned from the McCombs School of Business at Texas did not equip him with the skills to figure out the new formula for the Official World Golf Ranking. He is No. 2 in the world. He can go back...
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-3) at James Madison Dukes (6-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: James Madison -14; over/under is 153.5. BOTTOM LINE: James Madison plays the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Terrence Edwards scored 21 points in James Madison’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons. The Dukes have gone 2-0 in...
Highlights from the 13th day of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
College football championships - Utah vs. USC live updates, playoff takeaways
It's a high-stakes championship weekend in college football. The Pac-12 title game is the first with huge College Football Playoff implications.
