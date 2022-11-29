ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Authorities: Migrant paraglided over Melilla border to Spain

Spanish authorities are looking for a person who paraglided over a border fence from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Melilla in what appeared to be a new and creative way to migrate irregularly to European territory. Two citizens reported seeing the paraglider Thursday afternoon, according to Eder Barandiaran, a...
WTOP

AP PHOTOS: Propaganda billboards embodied Russian occupation

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — In the liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainians have been tearing down a glaring symbol of occupation — billboards spreading Russian propaganda. Throughout the southern city that was under Russian occupation for nearly nine months, the Russians had put up billboards declaring the city part of Russia or promoting important figures from their past.
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
WTOP

UN human rights chief decries new Myanmar death sentences

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military-installed government has sentenced more critics to death, bringing the total to 139, and is using capital punishment as a tool to crush opposition, the U.N. high commissioner for human rights said Friday. High Commissioner Volker Türk said at least seven university students were...
WTOP

Brazil wins group despite 1-0 loss to Cameroon at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Vincent Aboubakar’s powerful header was historic for Cameroon and Africa at the World Cup. The stoppage-time goal didn’t help Cameroon reach the round of 16 despite the team’s 1-0 win over Brazil’s reserves on Friday. But it handed the five-time champions their first group-stage loss in 24 years, and gave Africa its first win against the Seleçao at the tournament.
WTOP

DP World Tour Investec South African Open Championship Scores

1.Thriston Lawrence, South Africa -13   18 . 6.Wilco Nienaber, South Africa  -8   18 . Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP

11 face death over conservationist’s murder in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A high court in Tanzania on Friday sentenced 11 people to death for the murder of a conservationist in the East African country more than five years ago. Anti-poaching activist Wayne Lotter, a South African national, was shot dead in August 2017 while riding in...
WTOP

2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP

After dangerous trek to the U.S., migrant amputee finds solace in soccer

Juan Vargas uses the New York subway system to get to work at a fast food restaurant in Brooklyn, as well as soccer fields across the city. New York — To get to his overnight job flipping burgers and making french fries at a well-known fast food restaurant in Brooklyn, Juan Vargas, 38, leaves the room he shares with another man at a homeless shelter at 9 p.m. on most weekdays to catch the subway.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy